Worldwide IoT Managed Services Market Size and Key Trends in Terms of Volume and Value 2031

Overview

Internet of things offers immense growth opportunity for managed service providers. The connected world will involve 30 billion devices by 2020 and in this connected world managed services would be a critical component.

The rising adoption rate of smart technologies in various industries has generated demand for IoT technologies. Most of the businesses today are spending on smart technologies to improve their customer satisfaction, reduce operational costs, and to increase their ROI. The increase in the number of connected devices will generate high demand for managed services. To run the IoT technologies successfully, a properly managed service in each layer of IoT ecosystem is required. The IoT ecosystem consists of devices, connectivity, security, applications and a properly managed service is required to manage these in an effective way.

Market Analysis

The Worldwide IoT Managed Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The growing adoption of digital technologies, changing business models, government initiatives, increased IT spending on security services, expanding mobile subscriber base and rising adoption of connected devices in consumers and business landscape are expected to drive the IoT managed services market growth for the next 6–7 years.

Request For Report sample @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/9764

The IoT managed services market is analysed based on three segments: managed services types, regions, and verticals. The managed services types segment consists of managed devices, managed security services, managed networks, and managed infrastructures. The managed security services are expected to play a key role in the IoT managed services market.

Regional Analysis

The regions covered in the report are North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Segmentation by Service Types

The Worldwide IoT Managed Services Market is segmented by the following service types- Managed Security Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Device Services and Managed Infrastructure Services.

Segmentation by Verticals

The Worldwide IoT Managed Services Market is analyzed by the following key verticals – Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Electronics, Education, Healthcare, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities and others.

The manufacturing industry is poised to be the leading application vertical for IoT managed services and healthcare and education industries are set to be the emerging verticals in this market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/9764/Single

Key Vendors

The key players covered in this report are IBM, Google, Apple, Intel, HP, AT&T, Accenture, Microsoft, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report gives an opportunity to the players to improve their current business approach by providing strategic intelligence about the competition. Some of the key industry players profiled include IBM, HP, Microsoft, Intel, HP, Accenture, AT&T, Apple, etc.

The report also provides the competitive landscape of the leading players specific to IoT managed services that help them to understand about their competitor’s landscape.

Benefits

The report analyzes one of the major services that are expected to play a pertinent role in Internet of things (IoT) market in the upcoming years, i.e. IoT Managed Services. Bringing out the complete key insights of the current market and future market scenarios, the report aims to provide business opportunities for various key players to understand the usage and adoption rate of managed services. The importance of each managed services types in various industry sectors and regions, latest trends, drivers, market scenarios and emerging technologies are expected to drive and boost the IoT managed services market.

The report provides complete details about various IoT managed services type usage and adoption rate in various industries and regions. The major trends, drivers, restraints, key emerging trends, and opportunities in each industry verticals are also covered. This key business information helps the stakeholders to understand the current and future market outlook to focus/expand/invest in various managed services and helps them to target specific verticals to offer various managed services solutions in the IoT market. The report helps the stakeholders to expand their geographic reach by providing information about the key business opportunities, drivers, and trends in various geographies relevant to the IoT managed services types.

The report can also be tailored as per the specific information required by the users. The customization of the report is available on deeper segmentation by countries, comprehensive vendor profiles, managed services types and vertical analysis.

Request for Report Discount @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/9764