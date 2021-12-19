Uncategorized

Military Communication Technologies Market– Functional Survey 2027

Communication in military is the backbone of modern warfare and are key to any military campaign. This sector is expected to experience a tremendous change in coming years due to high investment in military expenditure by some major powers. Military Communication includes all the aspects of communication that is required to make a successful operation.

The competency to fight in wide geographical region, rigid terrains & challenging environment communications holds an integral part.

Products that include Military Communication are Alert measurement systems, Cryptography, Military radio systems, Nuclear command control, Satellite systems etc. Among the radio system many kinds are being used a few are ACP-131, AN/ARC-164, AN/ARC-5, HWU transmitter, Hallicrafters SX-28, SCR-197, SCR-203, and SCR-270 radar.

Investment in communication will remain strong throughout the next decade with greater focus on deployment of new technology, new regulations also technological modification of existing network structures as well as development of new SATCOM technologies. Europe & US is the major market for Military Communication but the demand is more than twice in Asia and North America. The private sector plays a pivotal role in procurement of defense equipment across the World mainly for the supply of non sensitive, non urgent, non core equipment.

The market of military communication is driven with the increase of weapon imports & demand for technology advances, as the efficiency gains with newer equipment using sophisticated technology with the deployment of new regulations & market solution.

The global economic downturn has a serious implication for defense procurement with is being considered as the major constraints.

The global military communication equipment market is highly competitive with players like Boeing, BAE systems, Raytheon, General Dynamics, General Electric, Honeywell, Saab, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, United Technologies & many others.

