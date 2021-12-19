Data Center Infrastructure Market– Revolutionary Scope size 2028

Data center comprises of all the hardware based resources such as IT infrastructure devices, equipment and technologies. Data center infrastructure includes computers, servers, security systems such as biometric, firewall etc, networking equipment such as switches and routers, storage such as storage area network (SAN) or backup/tape storage and Data center management software/applications. It may also include non-computing resources such as Internet backbone, cables, power and cooling devices, servers etc.

Data centre infrastructure is the integration of IT and the building facilities functions that occur in an organization. It provides administrators with a holistic view of the data center and its performance using equipment and the floor space that will improve the efficiency.

Data Center Infrastructure Market is witnessing new advancements in power, cooling solutions, and bandwidth pricing. With huge adoption of “Green IT”, service providers and enterprises are looking forward to building energy effective data centres through right-sizing, enhanced system architecture and better design. The implementation of cloud computing and grid computing in data centers will significantly raise the growth prospects of the Indian Data Center Infrastructure Market. This will lead to creation of affordable data centers and reduce bandwidth cost significantly. The growth will be primarily driven by datacenter hosting players, high-speed Internet bandwidth service providers, hardware vendors, power and cooling solution providers, and system integrators.

Market Analysis

The Data Center Infrastructure Market in India will grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Government initiatives are fuelling growth in this market. The use of technological solutions such as cloud, mobile and analytics have forced organisations to create data centers to store information. However, with increasing data, the risk of security breaches also increases, which in turn would restrain growth. Many vendors now are offering integrated solutions, data center solutions along with security offerings.

Customers nowadays are increasingly using their smartphones to collect and store data. Many vendors are offering cloud solutions to cater to this demand

Regional Segmentation

Regional Growth Opportunities for each region is analysed according to the storage, servers, network equipment and verticals.

Vertical Segmentation

The Data Center Infrastructure Market in India is segmented and analysed by the following end user verticals- Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, and Media &Entertainment.

Key Vendors

The key players include IBM, HP, Netmagic, Tata Communications, and Wipro.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as Tata Communications, HP, Netmagic, Wipro, CTRLS Data centers and Tulip Telecom is covered in the report. Total 6 companies are covered.

Benefits

The report is of significance for the key stakeholders of the data centers market such as solution providers, service providers, and technology enablers by providing useful insights:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities and regional trends

The report also gives information related to the latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape. The report includes a detailed vendor profiling based on metrics such as financial health, product offerings, business strategy and SWOT analysis. The report helps the users to understand the challenges, impact of customer intelligence and market size in the key verticals. It includes implementation, opportunities and adoption rate of data centers in various industries.

