Smart Fashion (Clothes and Accessories) Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2027

Global SMART FASHION (CLOTHES AND ACCESSORIES) MARKET Growth 2021-2027. In the projected period 2021-2027, the market research offers key information such as market share, market size, and growth rate.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Product Analysis:

The market study of smart fashion will talk about smart clothes and smart accessories. In addition, the report talks about the demography, regions, and industry verticals. The smart clothes market is segmented into T-shirts, undergarments, socks, jackets, shoes, and others. T-shirts segment will hold the majority of the share and is expected to reach $1,074.0 million by 2022. The market for T-shirt is growing as the majority of the wearable devices are being implemented in T-shirts to track and monitor health. The smart accessories market is segmented into jewelry, bags, wallets, and others. The jewelry segment accounts for the majority of the market share, which is expected to reach $89.0 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 118.0%.

Regional Analysis:

As per the regional segmentation, the Americas holds the majority market share followed by Western European countries. The wide acceptance of smart clothes and jewelry is the major driver for the growth of the market in these regions. APAC will grow the fastest due to the emergence of small start-ups and improvising in knowledge sharing. MEA is having restrictions to clothes for women, reducing the opportunity for the global providers.

Major players in the market include:

Hexoskin, Ralph Lauren, OmSignal, Athos, Clothing+, Owlet Baby Care, Sensoria Fitness, AiQ Smart Clothing, Heddoko, Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Samsung, Catapult Sports

