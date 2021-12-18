Global Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Size Survey 2021-2028 With Top Countries Data: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen
Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis. It also provides market information in terms of development and its capacities.
Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
O.D. 18-24 Inches
O.D. 24-48 Inches
Above 48 Inches
HSAW with an outer diameter of 24-48 feet account for more than half of the market, about 61%
Segment by Application
Water
Oil & Gas
Construction
Chemical Industry
Other
The HSAW is most widely used in oil & gas and water industries, accounting for 70 percent of total applications.
By Company
Welspun Group
Jindal Saw
Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe
Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group
EVRAZ North America
EUROPIPE GMBH
Youfa Steel Pipe Group
TMK
Nippon Steel
American Cast Iron Pipe Company
Borusan Mannesmann
Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe
JFE Steel Corporation
Kingland & Pipeline Technologies
Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe
Arcelormittal
Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?
- What are the key Global Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market trends impacting the growth of the market?
- What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by the leading competitors in the market?
- What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the key players functioning in the Global Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market?
- This report gives all the information regarding industry Overview, analysis and revenue of this market.
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market?
