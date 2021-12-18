Thermocouple Temperature Sensors Market 2021 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Details by Latest Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Thermocouple Temperature Sensors Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Thermocouple Temperature Sensors market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Thermocouple Temperature Sensors market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Thermocouple Temperature Sensors market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Thermocouple Temperature Sensors market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Thermocouple Temperature Sensors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– The need for temperature sensors for safety and precision measurements of the smart automotive equipment, in order to analyze and produce sensor data timely, is likely to increase because of the miniaturization of the intelligent sensor technology. This is expected to fuel the demand for thermocouple temperature sensors in this application.

– Further, Automatic Temperature Control (ATC) is a common feature among most of the electric vehicles and high-end models in the mid-range segment the increased sales of electric vehicles among high disposable income regions, such as the United States, Germany, and China, provides an opportunity for the growth of the thermocouple temperature sensors market.

– The battery charges used for charging multiple devices in the automotive segment are equipped with temperature-sensing elements that regularly check and monitor the heating issue, as this is a common problem with batteries mostly used in automated vehicles. This helps in increasing the life of devices and decreases damage; thereby, ensuring that the batteries have charged enough.

– Therefore, with increasing electric vehicles manufacturing, thermocouple temperature sensors demand is also expected to increase.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

– The United States is expected to have a prominent share in the thermocouple temperature sensor market. The country is one of the largest automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers. Electric vehicle use in the United States has risen rapidly, with an estimated 1% of automotive sales in the US market from electric vehicles.

– California dominates the US market in terms of sales of electric vehicles (EVs). It’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program is driving the demand for EVs, by requiring automakers in the state to sell a certain percentage of electric cars. US auto market, which is likely to further pressurize automakers to expand their affordable EV offerings, thereby fueling the demand for a thermocouple temperature sensor in the country.

– Further, US aerospace manufacturers are very competitive internationally. In 2017, the aerospace industry contributed USD 143 billion in export sales to the US economy. Companies in the aerospace sector, such as Boeing, won contracts worth USD 12 billion in 2018, to supply 47 new 787 Dreamliner jets to American Airlines. Similarly, the company signed a deal with Singapore Airlines for the delivery of 39 new wide-body jets, worth USD 13.8 billion, in 2017. Such trends are expected to drive the demand for a thermocouple temperature sensor in the country.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Thermocouple Temperature Sensors market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Thermocouple Temperature Sensors market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Thermocouple Temperature Sensors market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Thermocouple Temperature Sensors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Trends of Security and Surveillance

4.3.2 Rapid Technological Developments

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Dominance of Legacy Temperature Sensor Technologies

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Food and Beverage

5.1.2 Power Generation

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Petrochemicals and Chemicals

5.1.5 Oil and Gas

5.1.6 Metals and Mining

5.1.7 Aerospace

5.1.8 Other Applications (Plastics, Water and Wastewater Management, Electrical, Life sciences)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Maxim Integrated Inc

6.1.2 Keyence Corporation

6.1.3 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.5 Danfoss Group

6.1.6 Texas Instruments Inc.

6.1.7 Microchip Technology

6.1.8 STMicroelectronics

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

