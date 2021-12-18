Tin Market 2021 Share and Size Analysis Forecast till 2024 | with Respect to Competitors, Covered Regions and Technology Tends

“Tin Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Tin market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Tin market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Tin market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Tin market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Tin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Soldering to be the Fastest-growing Application

– Tin is an important constituent in solders, as it wets and adheres to many common base metals at temperatures considerably below their melting points.

– Tin is alloyed with lead to produce solders with melting points lower than those of either tin or lead. Small amounts of different metals, notably antimony and silver, are added to tin-lead solders to increase their strength.

– These solders can be used for joints subjected to high or even subzero service temperatures. Tin-zinc solders are used to solder aluminum, while tin-antimony and tin-silver solders are employed in applications requiring joints with high creep-resistance. Other industries, such as metallurgy, automotive, and marine industries, also heavily employ tin-based solders.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for tin. China is one of the largest producers and consumers of tin, globally. The automotive industry, one of the major contributors in the tin market, has grown considerably in the recent years. However, the Chinese automotive industry remains fragmented. This scenario is likely to have a positive impact on the tin demand from the Chinese automotive sector. In addition, the other major end-user industries for tin include electrical and electronics, heavy engineering, packaging, etc. China’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector has grown at a rapid pace in the past decade, owing to the support of the Chinese government and favorable digitization plans and policies.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Tin market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Tin market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Tin market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Tin Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Housing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

4.2.2 Automotive Production Rise in Asia-Pacific and Europe

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stagnant or Declining Tin Production in the Coming Years

4.3.2 Miniaturization of Electronic Products

4.3.3 Availability of Substitutes

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Metal

5.1.2 Alloy

5.1.3 Compounds

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Soldering

5.2.2 Tin Plating

5.2.3 Specialized Alloy

5.2.4 Lead-acid Battery

5.2.5 Chemicals

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Electronics

5.3.3 Packaging (Food and Beverages)

5.3.4 Glass

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Production Analysis

5.4.1.1 Australia

5.4.1.2 Bolivia

5.4.1.3 Brazil

5.4.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

5.4.1.5 Indonesia

5.4.1.6 Malaysia

5.4.1.7 Myanmar

5.4.1.8 Peru

5.4.1.9 Russia

5.4.1.10 Thailand

5.4.1.11 Vietnam

5.4.1.12 Others

5.4.2 Consumption Analysis

5.4.2.1 North America

5.4.2.1.1 United States

5.4.2.1.2 Mexico

5.4.2.1.3 Canada

5.4.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2.2 Europe

5.4.2.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2.3 France

5.4.2.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.2.5 Austria

5.4.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.2.3.1 China

5.4.2.3.2 India

5.4.2.3.3 Japan

5.4.2.3.4 South Korea

5.4.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2.4 South America

5.4.2.4.1 Brazil

5.4.2.4.2 Argentina

5.4.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.2.5.1 South Africa

5.4.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ArcelorMittal

6.4.2 Avalon Rare Metals Inc.

6.4.3 DowDuPont

6.4.4 Gejiu Zili Mining and Smelting Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Guangxi China Tin Group Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Malaysia Smelting Corp.

6.4.7 Metallo Chimique international NV

6.4.8 Minsur SA

6.4.9 PT Timah

6.4.10 Thailand Smelting and Refining Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Yunnan Chengfeng Non-Ferrous Metals Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Yunnan Tin Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 New Cheap Tin-aluminum Alloy in Lithium-ion Batteries

7.2 Shifting Focus toward Recycling of Tin

7.3 Recovery in Secondary Refined Tin Output

