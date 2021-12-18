Toluene Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Toluene Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Toluene market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Toluene market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Toluene market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market.

Market Overview:

Global Toluene market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Benzene & Xylene

– Benzene and Xylene accounted for the major share of the market studied, with an approximate share of almost 50% of the global market. Growing usage of xylene in paints and coatings, and industrial chemicals, along with growing usage of benzene in textiles and plastics, is expected to drive the market for benzene and xylene during the forecast period.

– The paints and coatings industry is expected to register a growth rate of around 3.5% annually, owing to the steady growth from the automotive, construction, and consumer durables sector.

– The textile industry, which also uses toluene as a solvent, is growing at a steady pace, majorly in the Asia-Pacific region, dominated by countries, such as China and India.

– Hence, with the growing end-user industries, the demand for toluene is expected to rapidly increase.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. In the region, China accounted for the largest market for toluene. China is the largest producer of chemicals, paints and coatings, and adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region. Growing production in the country is expected to drive the market studied in China during the forecast period.

– Owing to the growing demand from the industrial and infrastructural sector, the production of paints and coatings is increasing in China. Additionally, due to such positive outlook in the industry, various major coatings manufacturers are setting up newer plants in the country.

– In 2018, AkzoNobel started operating its largest powder coatings facility, worldwide, in Changzhou, China.

– China dominates plastic production in the global market, owing to its growing demand from various industries and the continuous set up of new plants in the country.

– In 2018, ExxonMobil Corp. signed a preliminary deal to build a petrochemical complex in China. This deal not only supports the growth in the plastics industry, but also the production of various industrial chemicals.

– Such positive growth is expected to drive the studied market in the region, during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Toluene market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Toluene market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Toluene market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Toluene Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Use of Toluene as a Solvent

4.1.2 Emerging Demand from Petrochemical Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for other Aromatic Products

4.2.2 Stringent Governmental Regulations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Price Index

4.9 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Derivative

5.1.1 Benzene and Xylene

5.1.2 Gasoline Additives

5.1.3 Toluene Diisocyanates

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Blending

5.2.2 Dyes

5.2.3 Drugs

5.2.4 Cosmetics

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Chevron Phillips

6.4.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.4 Covestro AG

6.4.5 CPC Corporation

6.4.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.7 Formosa Plastics

6.4.8 Lyondellbasell Industries NV

6.4.9 Nova Chemicals

6.4.10 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.11 Sherwin-Williams

6.4.12 Total SA

6.4.13 SK Innovation Co. Ltd

6.4.14 Valero

6.4.15 Braskem SA

6.4.16 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Use in the Production of Toluene diisocynate (TDI)

