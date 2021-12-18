Topical Analgesic Market 2021 Share and Size Analysis Forecast till 2024 | with Respect to Competitors, Covered Regions and Technology Tends

“Topical Analgesic Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Topical Analgesic market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Topical Analgesic market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Topical Analgesic market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Topical Analgesic market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Topical Analgesic market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Non-opioids are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Drug Type

In recent years, with emerging chronic pain conditions, the topical route for pain management has seen a resurgence of interest, owing to its potential to deliver therapeutic doses of medication directly to a painful site, circumventing the GI tract, and without any requirement for a needle. Topical NSAIDs are found to be more effective in treating acute pain from strains, sprains, contusions, or overuse injuries in superficial locations. Various formulations of topical diclofenac are available in the market for the treatment of acute and chronic pain, including Voltaren gel, Pennsaid solution, and Flector patch, and are used in the setting of osteoarthritis or musculoskeletal pain. As per the recommendation of National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), topical NSAIDs in the first instance for joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, in preference to oral NSAIDs are prescribed by the healthcare professionals, owing to concerns over systemic side effects caused by the long term use of oral NSAIDs.

This makes topically applied NSAIDs to be the first choice for physicians in the initial treatment of pain and which further creates immense commercial opportunity in the present market.

The Market is Dominated by North America and is Expected to do Same in the Forecasted Period

North America is estimated to dominate the industry, owing to well-established healthcare facilities, rising geriatric population, and growing prevalence of chronic pain. In recent years, it has been found that pain affects more Americans than diabetes, heart disease, and cancer combined, which further influence adults to seek medical care. Pain is one of the key reasons behind the leading cause of disability and a major contributor to health care costs in the United States. As per the data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic pain range from 11% to 40% among the adults of the United States. The high prevalence of chronic pain thus indicates the importance of topical pain relief products and consequently helps to drive its market. Apart from this, the growing prevalence osteoarthritis acts as one of the key driving factors of the topical analgesic market in the United States, which affects around 30 million US adults. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved several topical products that contain the prescription NSAID diclofenac in the form of gels, liquids, and patches for the treatment of osteoarthritis.

Topical Analgesic market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

Topical Analgesic market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Topical Analgesic Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Arthritis

4.2.2 Rising Cases of Sports related Injuries

4.2.3 Growing Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects Related to Topical Analgesics

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Drug Type

5.1.1 Non Opioids

5.1.1.1 Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS)

5.1.1.2 Capsaicin

5.1.1.3 Lidocaine

5.1.1.4 Methyl salicylates

5.1.1.5 Other Drug Types

5.1.2 Opioids

5.1.3 Other Opioids

5.2 Formulation

5.2.1 Cream

5.2.2 Patch

5.2.3 Spray

5.2.4 Gel

5.2.5 Other Formulations

5.3 Type

5.3.1 Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesic

5.3.2 Prescription Analgesic

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of MEA

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AdvaCare Pharma

6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

6.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.4 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical co.,inc.

6.1.6 Sanofi

6.1.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

6.1.8 Topical BioMedics, Inc.

6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

6.1.10 List Not Exhaustive

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

