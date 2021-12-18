Tractors Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

Uncategorized

Tractors

Tractors Marketreport focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Tractors market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Tractors market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Tractors market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Tractors market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

  • The tractors market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.02%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
  • – The tractor segment, which covered a major share of 39% in the agricultural machinery market in 2018, is anticipated to remain a major machinery segment, during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for high horsepower tractors, ranging above 40 horsepower (HP) (i.e. utility tractors and row crop tractors), from the matured markets, such as Europe and North America.
  • – Increasing arable land area, along with the demand for agricultural mechanization in the matured and emerging markets, is driving the tractor market, globally.
  • – Four-wheel drive tractors being very less in number, in comparison to two-wheel drive tractors, is expected to see considerable growth over the forecast period, due to rising demand for efficient power utilization by eliminating the loss of torque due to low traction conditions.
  • – The rising demand for mechanization and the increased number of medium-scale farmers are the primary factors that have created a demand for tractor hiring in Ghana and other African countries, majorly in the south of the Sahara. This is expected to allow tractor owners to fully utilize their machines, while also providing services to farmers who cannot afford their own tractors. Small farmers in African countries, such as Nigeria, cannot afford tractors. However, an Uber-like program has been gradually expanding in the country, which makes it possible for farmers to get temporary access to tractors in demand.
  • – In order to increase productivity and to ensure sustainability in agricultural practices, autonomous tractors are being used.
  • – Case IH and New Holland introduced new autonomous tractors, recently. The new Case IH concept vehicle is a cab-less row-crop tractor, based on the existing Magnum tractor, which can operate autonomously on a wide range of field implements.
  • – Asia-Pacific is the largest market for tractors, with a share of nearly 50% of the global market. India and China are leading in the Asia-Pacific market, with market shares of 38% and 34%, respectively.
  • – Europe and America, being matured markets, have high growth potential for tractor sales under more than 100HP category. Germany and France stand second and third, in terms of market revenue positioning in 2018. Agricultural Machinery in Germany experienced a 9% growth in demand in 2017, owing to a rise in the sales of new tractors.

    Global Tractors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

  • Deere and Company
  • CNH Global NV (includes New Holland and Case IH)
  • AGCO Corporation (includes Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Fendt, and Challenger)
  • CLAAS KGaA mbH
  • Mahindra and Mahindra Corporation
  • Kubota Corporation
  • Escorts Group
  • Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE)
  • Kuhn Group (Subsidiary of Bucher Industries)
  • Yanmar Company Limited
  • Deutz
  • Fahr

    Key Market Trends:

    Tractors above the 100 HP Range are Projected to Grow at a Fast Pace

    The global market for tractors above the 100 HP range was valued at USD 19.83 billion in 2018. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.39%, during the forecast period.

    – Tractors above the 100 HP range, generally referred to as farm tractors, which can handle almost all agricultural tasks, are suitable for commercial farming. However, they generally come with a huge price tag.
    – They possess four to six cylinders and have huge engines of volume, varying from 2500-6000 cc. Hydraulics are fitted to these tractors for lifting and clearing purposes in the fields. Telematics is also being introduced for these tractors on a significant scale for auto-steer systems.
    – As productivity in the agriculture field continues to rise, so does the need for more power in tractors. Larger engines mean large-sized tractors, which might not be practical for the existing infrastructure that customers have. Also, tier-4 emission standards are adding a significant amount of cost to the prices of large-sized tractors.
    – An easy way to add value to offset these additional costs without reaching the customers is to add more horsepower to the tractors without increasing their size. A lot of technological developments are being researched into for realizing this idea and tractor launches are being made.
    – For example, AGCO tweaked the existing models and increased their power by around 35 HP. These new tractors were launched in the Massey Ferguson 8600 and Challenger MT600C series. John Deere also achieved a similar power increase of around 15 HP from the earlier 330 HP in its 8000 and 9000 series tractors. In 2018, the Mahindra brand launched three new tractor series: 6000, 7000, and 9000, in North America, taking up the maximum available power to 120 HP.
    – Emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, with a high governmental thrust for agricultural development, are poised to become the greatest markets for these farm tractors.

    Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market

    Asia-Pacific dominated the tractors market, and the region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

    In the Asia-Pacific region, India is the biggest market for tractors. The country accounted for 38.15% of the market in 2018, followed by China (with 34.06%). The country is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. At 157.35 million hectares, India holds the second-largest agricultural land in the world. The agricultural sector, which is the backbone of the Indian economy, contributes majorly to the country’s GDP. As of February 2018, it was estimated that over 58% of rural Indians had depended on agriculture for their livelihood, with the sector contributing around 17-18% to the country’s GDP. The consistent growth of the agricultural sector is driving the agricultural machinery market in the country. Government initiatives, such as Tractor Subsidy Scheme, Kisan Credit Card, and National Mission on Agricultural Mechanization, have been continuously contributing to the growth of the agricultural machinery market in the country. Additionally, easy availability and access to low-cost credit may also drive the market toward growth, in turn, helping the farmers to obtain high yield, invest in assets, and earn more income.

    Currently, Indian farmers are getting used to farm mechanization at a faster rate as compared to the past, and this is reflected on the increased sales of agricultural machinery. The Indian tractor industry has emerged as the largest in the world, accounting for about one-third of the total global tractor production, as per the Economic Survey 2017-2018. In India, tractors comprise 85% of organized mechanization, while only 15% comes from machinery, primarily because of the landholding size in India becoming much smaller. However, the market will see a change happening over the next three to five years, once the government contract farming policy is rolled out.

    What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

    -Key Developments: Tractors market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

    -Market Features: Tractors market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

    -Logical Tools: Global Tractors market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Tractors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Horsepower
    5.1.1 Below 40 HP
    5.1.2 40 HP – 100 HP
    5.1.3 Above 100 HP
    5.2 By Drive Type
    5.2.1 Two-wheel Drive
    5.2.2 Four-wheel Drive/All-wheel Drive
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Rest of North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Spain
    5.3.2.5 Italy
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Rest of the World
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Other Countries

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Vendor Market Share
    6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 Deere and Company
    6.3.2 CNH Global NV (includes New Holland and Case IH)
    6.3.3 AGCO Corporation (includes Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Fendt, and Challenger)
    6.3.4 CLAAS KGaA mbH
    6.3.5 Mahindra and Mahindra Corporation
    6.3.6 Kubota Corporation
    6.3.7 Escorts Group
    6.3.8 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE)
    6.3.9 Kuhn Group (Subsidiary of Bucher Industries)
    6.3.10 Yanmar Company Limited
    6.3.11 Deutz-Fahr

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    8 Disclaimer

