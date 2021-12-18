Tungsten Carbide Market 2021 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Details by Latest Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Tungsten Carbide Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Tungsten Carbide market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Tungsten Carbide market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Tungsten Carbide market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Tungsten Carbide market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244410

Market Overview:

Global Tungsten Carbide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244410

Key Market Trends:

Cemented carbide to drive the market

– Cemented carbide is a metallurgical material in a powder form; a composite of tungsten carbide (WC) particles and a binder rich in metallic cobalt (Co).

– Cemented carbides for metal cutting applications consist of more than 80% of hard phase WC.

– The cemented carbide tools are used in the production of glass bottles, aluminium cans, plastic tubes, steel wires, copper wires. Some of the other uses include metal cutting, machining of wood, plastics, composites, soft ceramics, chipless forming (hot and cold), mining and construction, structural parts, wear parts, and military components.

– With the increasing demand from various applications, the market for cemented carbide is projected to grow over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for global tungsten carbide market in 2018. There is demand for tungsten carbide in the market as a result of the growing demand for automotive, construction and metalworking industries, in the countries like China, India and Japan.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing transportation activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of tungsten carbide is increasing in the region.

– The total number of vehicles produced in China, in 2018 was 27,809,196 units, showing the highest number globally. And the number of vehicles produced in Japan was 9,728,528 units in 2018. India has seen an increase of 8% in the vehicle’s production from the year 2017,i.e., 4,782,896 units to 5,174,645 units in 2018.

– From the points mentioned above reveals that there is the highest opportunity for the consumption of tungsten carbide in the Asia-Pacific region through the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Tungsten Carbide market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Tungsten Carbide market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Tungsten Carbide market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244410

Detailed TOC of Tungsten Carbide Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Applications of Tungsten Carbide in Various End-user Industries

4.1.2 Recylable Property of Tungsten carbide

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Toxicity of Tungsten carbide

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Cemented carbide

5.1.2 Coatings

5.1.3 Alloys

5.2 End-user

5.2.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Mining & Construction

5.2.4 Electronics

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 American Elements

6.4.2 Buffalo Tungsten Inc.

6.4.3 CERATIZIT S.A.

6.4.4 China Tungsten

6.4.5 CY Carbide Mfg. Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Extramet products,LLC.

6.4.7 Federal Carbide Company

6.4.8 Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 H.C. Stark GmbH

6.4.10 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Kennametal Inc.

6.4.12 Sandvik AB

6.4.13 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

6.4.14 Umicore

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increase in Demand for Automatic Valves

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:-

Cabinets Market | Segmentation and Future Demand | Major Players with Key Findings | Growth Forecast 2022-2027

Ultrasonic Through Beam Sensor Market Trends | 2022 Share by CAGR Status | Size and Growth Outlook till 2027 with Top Growing Opportunities

Stainless Steel Washers Market Growth | Data 2022-2027 | Emerging Technologies, Trends | Opportunities and Challenges Forecast

Fitness App Market Size Growth 2022 | Impact of Pre and Post Covid-19 on Future Growth Strategies, Business Development Plans, Growing Opportunities and Global Share Analysis by 2025

Dural Repair Market | Growth Status 2022-2027 | Size Forecast with Business Share and Trends Analysis | Opportunities and Challenges

Digital Air Fryer Market Growth | Data 2022-2027 | Emerging Technologies, Trends | Opportunities and Challenges Forecast

Rigid Plastic Packaging Ink Market 2022-2027 | Leading Players, Revenue Expectations | CAGR Status, Industry Size and Share Analysis

Antenna of RF Evaluation Boards Market | Segmentation and Future Demand | Major Players with Key Findings | Growth Forecast 2022-2027

Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR) Market Share and Trends Analysis 2021: Recent Growth Status 11.67% CAGR, Business Strategies and Development Plans, and Global Size Forecast 2027

Sensor Development Boards Market Share and Size Analysis 2021 Global Growth Rate by Trends, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2027

Cylinder Adaptors Market Trends | 2022 Share by CAGR Status | Size and Growth Outlook till 2027 with Top Growing Opportunities

Newborn Screening LC-MS Reagent Kit Market Analysis and Growth Insights 2021 | Report by Top Industry Revenue and CAGR of 2.37%, Supply-Demand Status, Development Forecast by Size till 2027

Self-Ligating Bracket Market | Segmentation and Future Demand | Major Players with Key Findings | Growth Forecast 2022-2027

Wireless Microphones Market Share – Growth Segments | Market Opportunities and Drivers Forecast 2021-2025 with Industry Size Analysis

Fluid Cracking Catalyst Market Growth | Data 2022-2027 | Emerging Technologies, Trends | Opportunities and Challenges Forecast

Actuation Accessories Market | Growth Status 2022-2027 | Size Forecast with Business Share and Trends Analysis | Opportunities and Challenges

Functional Foods Market – Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Growth with CAGR of 5.63%, Company Overview, and Regional Segments, Share Forecast to 2027

Polypropylene Microsphere Market Growth | Data 2022-2027 | Emerging Technologies, Trends | Opportunities and Challenges Forecast

Medical Alert System Market Trends | 2022 Share by CAGR Status | Size and Growth Outlook till 2027 with Top Growing Opportunities

Drug And Gene Delivery Devices Market Size Forecast Analysis 2021-2026 | Global Industry Growth and Share by Top Manufacturers, Business Challenges, Emerging Trends with Covid-19 Impact