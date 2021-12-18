Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market 2021 Share and Size Analysis Forecast till 2024 | with Respect to Competitors, Covered Regions and Technology Tends

“Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Private Health Insurance Picking Up among Turkish Population to Meet the Growing Health Needs

Top up insurance is the fastest growing portion of the private medical insurance market in Turkey. According to the Insurance Association of Turkey, in 2016, health premiums increased by 22.9%, compared to the previous year. The advent of complementary health insurances in this area indicates that the demand for private health insurance may increase in the coming years, and that there may be more growth in this area.

Since the inception of complementary health insurance in 2013, there has been significant rise in the health insurance coverage, owing to the availability of qualified and high standards of healthcare in private health institutions.

The private insurance companies provide two main types of coverage –

– In-patient coverage

– Out-patient coverage

Also, they have additional premium payment for glasses (glass/frame/lens), with the coverage of dental expenses as the third type of insurance.

According to the traditional private health insurance, supplementary health insurance, where premiums are more economical, are becoming increasingly widespread. Due to the presence of varied product alternatives in the market, consumers can acquire more cheaper and wide-assured products. The potential of these products to reach larger audiences is also promising for the future of the market. Increasing competition in the health sector has triggered the increase in investments in the health sector, which has led to an indirect increase in service quality.

Fastest Growing Channel of Purchase of Private Health Insurance in Turkey is through Insurance Agencies

Insurance agencies or third-party insurance payers make up for more than 40% of the health or sickness insurance distribution in Turkey. They have huge weight in terms of premium production. On the other hand, the share of brokers and banks have been picking up, as a result of the universal health insurance coverage initiative. Insurance companies have greater opportunities to tap the bank’s huge customer base. Also, the bank’s financial services of experience, technological underwork, prevalent branch network, and bancassurance’s distribution channel of cost, sharing of sources, etc., as the factors necessitate bancassurance in bank and insurance company.

One of the most important changes in the Turkish insurance sector, over the past few years, was bancassurance. Banking institutions and insurance companies have found bancassurance to be quite attractive and, often profitable, to their existing activities.

Health insurance premiums share was about 12% of the total non-life insurance in 2013, whereas it grew by more than 14% in 2017. Non-life insurance traffic, in terms of the number of policies purchased, has been declining from 2013 to 2016.

Detailed TOC of Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.3 Study Assumptions

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AND INITIATIVES

4.1 Brief on Health Insurance Industry Regulations in Turkey – Role of Social Security Institute of Turkey (SSI) in the Healthcare Delivery

4.2 Insights on Latest Healthcare Policy Changes and Their Effect on the Overall Health Spending in Turkey

4.3 Effectiveness of MEDULA in Health Insurance Claims Processing and its Effect on the Health Insurance Services Provided to Turkish Population

5 INDUSTRY DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.3 Brief on health insurance premiums and study on the effect of medical trend rate on health plans

5.4 Insights on the Regulations of SSI and the Implications of the Establishment of the Universal Health Insurance Fund (UHI Fund) in Health Insurance Coverage

5.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Value Chain/ Supply Chain Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

6.1 By Product type

6.1.1 Private Health Insurance (PMI)

6.1.1.1 Individual Policy Coverage

6.1.1.2 Group Policy Coverage

6.1.2 Public/Social Security Schemes

6.2 By Term of Coverage

6.2.1 Short-term

6.2.2 Long-term

6.3 By Channel of Distribution

6.3.1 Brokers/Agents

6.3.2 Banks

6.3.3 Direct

6.3.4 Companies

6.3.5 Other Channels of Distribution

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Overview (Market Concentration and Major Players)

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Allianz Türkiye

7.2.2 ACIBADEM HEALTH GROUP

7.2.3 Anadolu Insurance

7.2.4 Mapfre Insurance

7.2.5 Aksigorta

7.2.6 AXA Insurance – Insurance Turkey’s Trusted Brand

7.2.7 Eureko Insurance

7.2.8 Groupama Insurance

7.2.9 Solar Insurance

7.2.10 Sompo Japan

7.2.11 Yapi Kredi Insurance

8 FUTURE GROWTH PROSPECTS OF THE TURKEY HEALTH INSURANCE INDUSTRY

9 APPENDIX

9.1 Turkey Public Health Insurance Statistics

9.2 Trend Analysis of Per Capita Health Expenditure in Turkey

9.3 Statistics on Age-wise Health Insurance Coverage

9.4 Key Statistics on the Direct Written Premiums across top domestic and international insurance players in Turkey

10 DISCLAIMER AND ABOUT US

