Future Outlook of Ultrafast Lasers Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

Market Overview:

Global Ultrafast Lasers market competition by top manufacturers

Key Market Trends:

Femtosecond and Picosecond Variant Gaining Market Share

– Available in the femtosecond and picosecond variants, these lasers are gaining traction in the medical equipment and military equipment manufacturing. For instance, stents and catheters are being made with ultrafast lasers.

– In addition, mandates of laser marking for medical devices across the regions is another reason for the increasing demand for ultrafast lasers.

– While femtosecond lasers are known for marking in the glass, which allows the traceability of syringes and other glass devices, and other volatile materials used in military equipment, picosecond lasers are most used for laser marking on the steel metals surface. In addition, these lasers are used for processing plastics for medical devices (polymer processing).

Asia-Pacific to Shape the Future of Ultrafast Lasers Market

– Research-funding agencies have begun to invest mostly in new collaborations and facilities in Asia-Pacific that employ ultrafast lasers for broad areas of science.

– Companies are collaborating in this region, which is creating huge opportunity. For instance, in November 2018, STORMBEE made a strategic partnership with NEOLASER SOLUTIONS to grow their presence in the Asia Pacific market of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand.

– Symposiums like APAC Laser Symposium help to create awareness regarding laser usage, thus attracting investors.

Key Developments: Ultrafast Lasers market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

Market Features: Ultrafast Lasers market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Logical Tools: Global Ultrafast Lasers market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Ultrafast Lasers Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need for Enhanced Dimensional Accuracy is Increasing the Sales of Ultrafast Lasers

4.3.2 Government Mandates Promoting Adoption of Ultrafast Lasers.

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Manufacturing Complexities Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Laser Type

5.1.1 Solid State Laser

5.1.2 Fiber Laser

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Medical

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.5 Research

5.3 By Pulse Duration

5.3.1 Picosecond

5.3.2 Femtosecond

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amplitude Group

6.1.2 Coherent Inc.

6.1.3 Ekspla

6.1.4 MKS Instruments, Inc.

6.1.5 JENOPTIK Laser GmbH

6.1.6 TRUMPF Group

6.1.7 Novanta (Laser Quantum Ltd.)

6.1.8 Lumentum Holdings

6.1.9 DPSS Laser Inc.

6.1.10 Aisin Seiki (IMRA America Inc.)

6.1.11 IPG Photonics

6.1.12 NKT Photonics

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

