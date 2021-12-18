United Arab Emirates Dental Devices Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“United Arab Emirates Dental Devices Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. United Arab Emirates Dental Devices market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

United Arab Emirates Dental Devices market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the United Arab Emirates Dental Devices market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, United Arab Emirates Dental Devices market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global United Arab Emirates Dental Devices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

The Crown and Bridge Sub-segment in the General and Diagnostic Equipment Segment is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate

The crown and bridge sub-segment in the general and diagnostic equipment segment of the UAE dental devices market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A dental bridge is used to fill the gap created by one or more missing teeth. The crown or bridge is manufactured manually or with the help of CAD/CAM technology. Currently, CAD/CAM software is gaining popularity, owing to its accuracy in determining the dimensions of the crown or bridge. This software tool also speeds up the process and reduces the cost of treatment.

Owing to its significance and the adoption, there is a rise in the demand of crown and bridge in the United Arab Emirates, which is likely to contribute to the faster growth of the sub-segment in the future.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: United Arab Emirates Dental Devices market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: United Arab Emirates Dental Devices market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global United Arab Emirates Dental Devices market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of United Arab Emirates Dental Devices Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Awareness on Oral Care

4.2.2 Increasing Incidences of Dental Diseases

4.2.3 Innovation in Dental Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of the Surgeries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 General and Diagnostic Equipment

5.1.1.1 Dental Implant

5.1.1.2 Crown and Bridge

5.1.1.3 Dental Laser

5.1.1.3.1 Soft Tissue Lasers

5.1.1.3.2 Hard Tissue Lasers

5.1.1.4 Other Product Types

5.1.2 Radiology Equipment

5.1.2.1 Extra Oral Radiology Equipment

5.1.2.2 Intra Oral Radiology Equipment

5.1.3 Dental Biomaterial

5.1.4 Dental Chair and Equipment

5.1.5 Dental Consumables

5.1.6 Other Dental Devices

5.2 By Treatment

5.2.1 Orthodontic

5.2.2 Endodontic

5.2.3 Peridontic

5.2.4 Prosthodontic

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M

6.1.2 Carestream Health

6.1.3 Danaher Corporation

6.1.4 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.5 Straumann Holding AG

6.1.6 Zimmer Biomet

6.1.7 Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Geistlich Holding

6.1.9 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

