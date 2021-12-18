Future Outlook of United States Aesthetic Devices Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

“United States Aesthetic Devices Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. United States Aesthetic Devices market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

United States Aesthetic Devices market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the United States Aesthetic Devices market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, United States Aesthetic Devices market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global United States Aesthetic Devices market competition by top manufacturers

Key Market Trends:

Breast Implants Sub-segment is Expected to Show Rapid Grow in the Implants Segment of the Market

Breast implants are the most common and popular aesthetic surgery procedure in the developed markets, particularly in the United States. In aesthetic surgical procedures, there is breast augmentation, removal, breast lift, and reduction. All these procedures are expensive and range between USD 3,500 and USD 6,000, according to 2017, Plastic Surgery Statistics Report. Silicone implants are mostly preferred in nearly 90% of cases and the remaining prefer saline implants. It is also increasing its demand among teen male breast reduction. There are 0.5 million procedures were performed for the breast implants in female and males in the United States. In addition, breast reconstruction has observed the largest number of procedures, followed by breast reduction and breast implant removals.

As it is opted by several celebrities and individuals who seek to improve their external appearance, the demand is expected to increase among the population and is expected to increase the market size at a modest rate over the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: United States Aesthetic Devices market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: United States Aesthetic Devices market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global United States Aesthetic Devices market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of United States Aesthetic Devices Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Obese Population

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Regarding Aesthetic Procedures and Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Devices

4.2.3 Technological Advancement in Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Social Stigma Concerns

4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Scenario

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Device

5.1.1 Energy-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.1 Laser-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.2 Radiofrequency (RF) Based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.3 Light-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.4 Ultrasound Aesthetic Device

5.1.2 Non-energy-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.2.1 Botulinum Toxin

5.1.2.2 Dermal Fillers and Aesthetic Threads

5.1.2.3 Chemical Peels

5.1.2.4 Microdermabrasion

5.1.2.5 Implants

5.1.2.5.1 Facial Implants

5.1.2.5.2 Breast Implants

5.1.2.5.3 Other Impalnts

5.1.2.6 Other Aesthetic Devices

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Skin Resurfacing and Tightening

5.2.2 Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction

5.2.3 Hair Removal

5.2.4 Tattoo Removal

5.2.5 Breast Augmentation

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Home Settings

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hologic Inc. (Cynosure)

6.1.2 Alma Lasers

6.1.3 Lumenis Inc.

6.1.4 Syneron Medical Ltd

6.1.5 Sciton Inc.

6.1.6 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical, Inc.)

6.1.7 Allergan Inc.

6.1.8 El.en. (Asclepion Laser Technologies)

6.1.9 Cutera, Inc.

6.1.10 Venus Concept

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

