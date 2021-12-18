United States Defense Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“United States Defense Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. United States Defense market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

United States Defense market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the United States Defense market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, United States Defense market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global United States Defense market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Air Force Segment will Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The air force segment is expected to experience the major growth in the US defense market during the forecast period owing to various procurement plans for replacing of aging combat aircraft as well as procurement plans for new unmanned aerial vehicles. For the fiscal year 2020, the US Air Force has requested USD 165.5 billion which shall be used to fund newer technology development. The increase in the amount shall lead to funding for the next generation fighter jets of the US Air Force. A new report published in 2018 by the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA), approved by the US Congress, stated that the US Air Force is in need of 386 operational squadrons in order to counter any future threats posed by Russia and China. According to the study, there were shortfalls in the tanker, bomber, fighter, strike/reconnaissance drones, and command-and-control/intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance inventories. CSBA in their study further also revealed that the Air Force is in need of 14 bomber squadrons, 62 fighter squadrons, 54 tanker squadrons, 27 strike/reconnaissance drone squadrons and 62 C2/ISR squadrons by the year 2030 Thus, upcoming procurements shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

The United States Defense Market is Expected to Experience a Steady Growth in the Next Few Years

The United States military spending in 2018 grew by 4.6%, thus reaching USD 649 billion in 2018. The United States is the largest military spending country in the world and accounted for 36% of the total global defense spending in 2018. The USA’s military superpower can be attributed to their 13,400 military aircraft fleet which is the largest worldwide. Additionally, 40% of the entire military budget of DoD (Department of Defense) is allocated for procurement of military electronics and related technologies, such as computers, sensors, communications, integrated circuits, electronic warfare (EW), surveillance and reconnaissance, and power electronics. Various ongoing developments shall lead to growth in the United States defense market in the near future.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: United States Defense market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: United States Defense market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global United States Defense market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of United States Defense Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

5 UNITED STATES DEFENSE IMPORT & EXPORT ANALYSIS

6 UNITED STATES HOMELAND SECURITY MARKET ANALYSIS

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 Armed Forces

7.1.1 Air Force

7.1.1.1 Training and Simulation

7.1.1.2 Communication Systems

7.1.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition

7.1.1.4 Manned and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

7.1.2 Army

7.1.2.1 Personal Training and Protection

7.1.2.2 Communication Systems

7.1.2.3 Weapons and Ammunition

7.1.2.4 Manned and Unmanned Ground Vehicles

7.1.3 Navy

7.1.3.1 Weapons and Ammunition

7.1.3.2 Sea-based Manned & Unmanned Vehicles

7.1.3.3 Communication Systems

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Vetures, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.2 Vendor Market Share

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

8.4 Company Profiles

8.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.4.2 The Boeing Company

8.4.3 Raytheon Company

8.4.4 General Dynamics Corporation

8.4.5 Northrop Grumann Corporation

8.4.6 United Technologies Corporation

8.4.7 L3 Technologies Inc

8.4.8 BAE Systems plc

8.4.9 CACI International Inc.

8.4.10 Navistar Defense, LLC

8.4.11 Textron Inc.

8.4.12 Collins Aerospace

8.4.13 Orbital ATK, Inc.

8.4.14 General Electric Company

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

