United States Diabetes Devices Market 2021 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Details by Latest Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Global United States Diabetes Devices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

The USA Management Devices Market is Expected to Increase during the Forecast Period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.

– In the market studied, mangement devices held the highest market share, of 60.86%, and it is expected to increase during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.

– Management devices are based on insulin delivery devices, and the market is further segmented as syringes, pens, pumps, and injectors.

– In the US insulin delivery devices market, the disposable pens market accounted for a high market share. Most of the patients administering insulin prefer pens over cartridges, due to their low cost.

– The United States is considered to be a premium market space for most of the pharmaceutical companies, as they can price their drug at a high price than the other countries and still have high sales.

– The country’s insurance policy, which reimburses close to 50% of the drug cost to the consumers, acts as a boon for pharmaceutical companies selling drugs or devices.

Growing Diabetes and Obesity Population in the United States

– The market growth of diabetic devices is directly proportional to the increasing diabetic population in the country. The diabetic population in the country has increased continuously over the past decade.

– Almost 24 million people are living with diabetes. Type 2 diabetes accounts for close to 95% of the diabetic population in the country. The increasing number of type 2 diabetic population has a direct correlation to the growing obesity population.

– In the United States, 30% of the population is living with obesity, 7.5% of those have diabetes, and this percentage is more likely to increase during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of United States Diabetes Devices Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 By Monitoring Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Self-monitoring Blood Glucose

5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.1.1.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.1.2 Personal

5.1.1.1.2 Blood Glucose Test Strips

5.1.1.1.2.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.2.2 Personal

5.1.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.1.3.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.3.2 Personal

5.1.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.1.1.2.1 Sensors

5.1.1.2.2 Receivers

5.1.2 By Management Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.2.1 Insulin Pump

5.1.2.1.1 Insulin Pump Device

5.1.2.1.2 Insulin Pump Reservoir

5.1.2.1.3 Infusion Set

5.1.2.2 Insulin Syringes

5.1.2.3 Cartridges in Reusable pens

5.1.2.4 Insulin Disposable Pens

5.1.2.5 Jet Injectors

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Monitoring Devices

5.2.1.1.2 By Management Devices

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Becton and Dickenson

6.2 Medtronic

6.3 Roche

6.4 Insulet

6.5 Abbott

6.6 Dexcom

6.7 Tandem

6.8 Ypsomed

6.9 Novo Nordisk

6.10 Sanofi

6.11 Eli Lilly

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

