United States Diabetes Devices Market 2021 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Details by Latest Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

United States Diabetes Devices

United States Diabetes Devices Marketreport focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. United States Diabetes Devices market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

United States Diabetes Devices market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the United States Diabetes Devices market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, United States Diabetes Devices market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

  • – The USA diabetes devices market has been estimated to be valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
  • – Diabetes care devices are used to control glucose levels in the blood. The main types of diabetes care devices include glucose monitoring devices and management devices.
  • – The continuous glucose monitoring devices are widely used, due to technological innovations.
  • – The United States is among the top five countries, with the highest diabetic population. The country has close to 100 million adults, diabetic and pre-diabetic. About 9.5% of the total population of the country has diabetes. According to studies, diabetes is among the leading health epidemics in the country. WHO had concluded that, in 2015, diabetes was the seventh-leading cause for death in the United States.

    Global United States Diabetes Devices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

  • Becton and Dickenson
  • Medtronic
  • Roche
  • Insulet
  • Abbott
  • Dexcom
  • Tandem
  • Ypsomed
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Sanofi
  • Eli Lilly

    Key Market Trends:

    The USA Management Devices Market is Expected to Increase during the Forecast Period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.

    – In the market studied, mangement devices held the highest market share, of 60.86%, and it is expected to increase during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.
    – Management devices are based on insulin delivery devices, and the market is further segmented as syringes, pens, pumps, and injectors.
    – In the US insulin delivery devices market, the disposable pens market accounted for a high market share. Most of the patients administering insulin prefer pens over cartridges, due to their low cost.
    – The United States is considered to be a premium market space for most of the pharmaceutical companies, as they can price their drug at a high price than the other countries and still have high sales.
    – The country’s insurance policy, which reimburses close to 50% of the drug cost to the consumers, acts as a boon for pharmaceutical companies selling drugs or devices.

    Growing Diabetes and Obesity Population in the United States

    – The market growth of diabetic devices is directly proportional to the increasing diabetic population in the country. The diabetic population in the country has increased continuously over the past decade.
    – Almost 24 million people are living with diabetes. Type 2 diabetes accounts for close to 95% of the diabetic population in the country. The increasing number of type 2 diabetic population has a direct correlation to the growing obesity population.
    – In the United States, 30% of the population is living with obesity, 7.5% of those have diabetes, and this percentage is more likely to increase during the forecast period.

    What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

    -Key Developments: United States Diabetes Devices market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

    -Market Features: United States Diabetes Devices market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

    -Logical Tools: Global United States Diabetes Devices market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

    Detailed TOC of United States Diabetes Devices Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Drivers
    4.3 Restraints
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 By Monitoring Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
    5.1.1.1 Self-monitoring Blood Glucose
    5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices
    5.1.1.1.1.1 Hospital
    5.1.1.1.1.2 Personal
    5.1.1.1.2 Blood Glucose Test Strips
    5.1.1.1.2.1 Hospital
    5.1.1.1.2.2 Personal
    5.1.1.1.3 Lancets
    5.1.1.1.3.1 Hospital
    5.1.1.1.3.2 Personal
    5.1.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring
    5.1.1.2.1 Sensors
    5.1.1.2.2 Receivers
    5.1.2 By Management Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
    5.1.2.1 Insulin Pump
    5.1.2.1.1 Insulin Pump Device
    5.1.2.1.2 Insulin Pump Reservoir
    5.1.2.1.3 Infusion Set
    5.1.2.2 Insulin Syringes
    5.1.2.3 Cartridges in Reusable pens
    5.1.2.4 Insulin Disposable Pens
    5.1.2.5 Jet Injectors
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.1.1 By Monitoring Devices
    5.2.1.1.2 By Management Devices

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Becton and Dickenson
    6.2 Medtronic
    6.3 Roche
    6.4 Insulet
    6.5 Abbott
    6.6 Dexcom
    6.7 Tandem
    6.8 Ypsomed
    6.9 Novo Nordisk
    6.10 Sanofi
    6.11 Eli Lilly

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

