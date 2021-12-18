Uncategorized

Future Outlook of United States E-cigarettes Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

United States E-cigarettes

United States E-cigarettes Marketreport focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. United States E-cigarettes market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

United States E-cigarettes market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the United States E-cigarettes market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, United States E-cigarettes market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

  The United States e-cigarettes market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be worth USD 6.59 billion by 2024. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 11.6%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Over the past few years, there has been a rising awareness regarding the health hazards associated with smoking. This has resulted in high demand for alternatives to traditional cigarettes, such as e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes were introduced as an alternative to traditional cigarettes. According to the estimates provided by the World Bank, 180 million premature deaths can be avoided if smoking cigarettes can be reduced to one-half by 2025, and e-cigarettes are a major step toward this accomplishment. With the growing popularity of vaping devices, flavor and fragrance vendors are introducing a wide variety of e-liquids to attract consumers. Different flavors, such as menthol, mint, chocolate, cola, bubble gum, and fusions of other fruits and flavoring substances, are luring a large number of consumers to adopt these e-cigarette devices. Tobacco manufacturers are focusing on technological developments and innovation, in order to attain an edge over the competitors.

    Global United States E-cigarettes market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

  • Philip Morris International
  • MIG VAPOR LLC
  • Japan Tobacco
  • Imperial Brands
  • British American Tobacco PLC (REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC. (RAI))
  • NJOY
  • INTELLICIG INC.

    Key Market Trends:

    High Penetration Of E-cigarettes In Organized Retail

    The well penetrated retail industry, especially in developed countries like the United States, is marked by the established retail landscape, such as hypermarket, supermarket, and specialty formats. Initially, the e-cigarettes were only available online and at selected retail stores. Now, with the increasing demand, several companies have invested heavily in expanding through the well-diversified distribution channels, in order to achieve higher market penetration. The consumers now have the option to buy them online, or from offline stores. In the United States, e-cigarettes are also available in convenience stores and are easy to procure. Vuse, blue eCigs, Altria, Logic, and Njoy are some of the major brands generating significant revenue from convenience stores. Similarly, the products are now available in many pharmaceutical stores and supermarkets. E-commerce is also playing a key role in boosting the sales growth of e-cigarettes. They are also available at a competitive price compared to traditional e-cigars, as many companies are launching low-cost e-cigars. Additionally, the refills are available in large varieties and can easily be procured at a competitive price.
    Modular E-Cigarette Device Dominate the United States E-cigarettes Market

    Modular e-cigarette device can be refilled by the user that allows the user to regulate the power delivered from the system’s batteries to the atomizer. These advanced models provide the best user experience in vaping, and cater to the needs of the most active and regular vapers. The ease of changing the flavors and setting the required amount of nicotine content were the biggest selling points for modular products. Modular e-cigarettes, which allow for greater customization, have overtaken rechargeable models as the most commonly used type of device in the United States. The vaporizers allow for a high degree of customization, by which the consumer can keep track of the amount of vapor, battery strength, and the amount of nicotine content, among a wide range of other features. The rapidly rising number of features, which offer a high degree of customization, has led to a rapid rise in the number of modular smokers, who are adopting personalized vaporizers. The sales of modular device is high, due to high presence of specialist e-cigarette stores and a high proportion of consumers, using modular as their first e-cigarette.

    What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

    -Key Developments: United States E-cigarettes market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

    -Market Features: United States E-cigarettes market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

    -Logical Tools: Global United States E-cigarettes market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

    Detailed TOC of United States E-cigarettes Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Drivers
    4.2 Restraints
    4.3 Porter Five Forces Framework
    4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
    4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.3.5 Degree of Competition

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Product
    5.1.1 Disposable Models
    5.1.2 Rechargeable
    5.1.3 Modular
    5.2 Battery Mode
    5.2.1 Automatic E-cigarettes
    5.2.2 Manual E-cigarettes

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
    6.2 Market Share Analysis
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 Philip Morris International
    6.3.2 MIG VAPOR LLC
    6.3.3 Japan Tobacco
    6.3.4 Imperial Brands
    6.3.5 British American Tobacco PLC (REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC. (RAI))
    6.3.6 NJOY
    6.3.7 INTELLICIG INC.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

