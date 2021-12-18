High-speed Interconnects Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | NVIDIA, Broadcom, Molex

A high-speed interconnect addresses data, storage, and high-performance computing connectivity by combining the transceiver, the connector, and the cabling media as one assembly. Because high-speed interconnects incorporate both active electrical and optical components, there is coding embedded in each connector of an assembly. There are two initial coding choices when specifying an assembly, proprietary coding or MSA compliant.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Rockford Components Ltd. (United Kingdom),High Speed Interconnects (United States),NVIDIA Corporation (United States),Huawei Technologies (China),Intel (United States),Broadcom (United States),Siemon (United States),Molex, LLC (United States),II-VI Incorporated (United States),Leoni AG (Germany)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Passive Direct Attach Copper Cables (DAC), Active Direct Attach Copper Cables (DAC), Active Copper Cable (ACC), Active Optical Cables (AOC), Others), Application (Data Centers, Automobile, Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Networking and Computing, Others), Platform (Ethernet, InfiniBand), Channel (Single Channel, Multi-channel), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Range (≥ 100 m, 100 m â€“ 1000 m, More than 1000 m)

Market Trend:

Most Modern Data Centers Have Zeroed in on the SFP And QSFP Form-Factors For Use With DAC And AOC Cabling and Optical Transceivers

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for High-speed Interconnects Due to Longer Reach and Higher Bandwidth

Increasing Development of Cloud Computing, and Data Centers

Challenges:

Unrecognized Signal Issue in Some High-speed Cable

Opportunities:

Next-gen Connected Vehicles Driving the Need For High-Speed Interconnect and Cabling Solutions

Cloud-Based Service Providers Are Looking For More Data Efficiency Solution

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

