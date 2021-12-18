Era-Traction Inverter Market : Industry Share, Leading Players Strategy, Development Plans, Emerging Demand, Healthy CAGR, Drivers and Opportunity Outlook

Get Sample Report Purchase Complete Report Now

Global Era-Traction Inverter Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis. It also provides market information in terms of development and its capacities.

Summary

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales.MRA published a report for global Traction Inverter market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Traction Inverter market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Traction Inverter industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Traction Inverter Market byMRA Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Traction Inverter Market?

STMicroelectronics

Voith

Mitsubishi Electric

American Traction Systems

Simatex

Hitachi

Alstom

Albiero Medha

BorgWarner

Siemens

ABB

TOSHIBA

Hitachi

Infineon Technologies

Curtiss-Wright

Dana TM4

Prodrive Technologies

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric

Major Type of Traction Inverter Covered inMRA report:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

Application Segments Covered inMRA Market

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

What are the key Global Era-Traction Inverter Market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by the leading competitors in the market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the key players functioning in the Global Era-Traction Inverter Market?

This report gives all the information regarding industry Overview, analysis and revenue of this market.

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Era-Traction Inverter Market?

