Sales Forecasts of Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2029

Microdermabrasion treatments works on removing the dead skin and is used to treat surface problems such as dullness, acne, hyperpigmentation and fine lines. It is a skin exfoliation technique that improves the tone and texture of the skin by revealing the new, living skin cells. Following the process the skin will be in a better condition to absorb anti-aging and acne creams.

Demand Scenario

The global microdermabrasion devices market was USD 207.36 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 285.03 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America dominates the market with increasing adoption of new technologies for the purpose of dealing with skin problems such as acne, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, and others. Also the increasing number of cosmetic procedures in the U.S. drives the market in this region. Europe is the second largest market for microdermabrasion devices owing to increase in adoption of technology for skin treatments, the huge patient population with increasing healthcare expenditures facilitates growth in the region. The region of Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the potential of the emerging economies with increasing healthcare expenditures, rise in number of production facilities and increasing disposable incomes. Majority of the market share of LAMEA region is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of the economies like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait within the region.

Drivers vs Constraints

The factors that drive the growth of the microdermabrasion devices market include increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, increase in the number of dermatology procedures, increase in awareness about physical looks among the public and rise in skin related ailments because of deteriorating environment. Also the surge in the medical tourism industry offers growth prospects. One of the factors that can affect the growth of the market can be the cost of these procedures and the additional costs of the supplements required after the procedures.

