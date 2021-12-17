Grow Lights Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Grow Lights Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Grow Lights market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Grow Lights market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Grow Lights market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Grow Lights market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244135

Market Overview:

Global Grow Lights market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244135

Key Market Trends:

Indoor Farming to Hold Largest Market Share

– With the rise of new technology in the grow lights and affordable gardening systems indicates that one-third of the millennia are growing herbs, indoors.

– One of the major benefits of indoor agriculture is its higher yield when compared with traditional farming. Enclosing facilities creates ideal growing environments, leading to less harvest time and repeat the harvest more times in a year.

– For example, according to the 2016 estimates of USDA, the average yield of conventionally grown tomatoes in the United States was estimated to be 805 cwt per acre or 1.85 pounds per square foot. In the same year, greenhouse hydroponic tomato farmers in the country experienced an average yield of 10.59 pounds per square foot.

– Further, in regions like North America, indoor farming activities are multiplying. According to Agrilyst Inc., North America has an average yield of 5.5 pounds per square foot per indoor farm that is producing leafy green vegetables in 2016. Over the forecast period, such high productivity is expected to draw more investments into the sector, creating more opportunities for the grow lights market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

– Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions for grow lighting. Rapid increase in urban agriculture, such as vertical farming, greenhouses, and growth chambers are fueling the demand for growth light in the region. Countries, like Japan, Taiwan, and China are the major source of demand for grow lights in the region and are estimated to stay so over the forecast period.

– In Japan, the urban agriculture establishments are addressed as plant factories and the country’s largest plant factory with a capacity of producing more than 20,000 heads of lettuce in a day, in just over a 3000-square-meter facility.

– Also, the country’s government and private sector encourage urban agriculture practices. For example, electronics giant Fujitsu, in recent years, converted its factories, that were formerly semiconductor manufacturing establishments, into plant factories.

– Taiwan is emerging as a major player for grow lights market housing the largest indoor plant production facility in the Asia-Pacific region. Over the forecast period, increasing urban agriculture initiatives in countries, like China and India, are expected to drive the demand for grow lights in the region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Grow Lights market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Grow Lights market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Grow Lights market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244135

Detailed TOC of Grow Lights Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Number of Plant Factories

4.5.2 Need for Sustainable Development Among Growers

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 High Setup and Maintenance Costs

4.6.2 Constant Monitoring From the Providers is Required

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Light Source

5.1.1 High-intensity Discharge (HID) Lights

5.1.2 High-pressure Sodium (HPS)

5.1.3 Light Emitting Diodes

5.1.4 Fluorescent Lights

5.1.5 Other Light Sources

5.2 By Installation Type

5.2.1 New Installations

5.2.2 Retro fit Installations

5.3 By Application Type

5.3.1 Indoor Farming

5.3.2 Vertical Farming

5.3.3 Commercial Greenhouse

5.3.4 Other Application Types

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Royal Philips Electronics BV

6.1.2 General Electric Company

6.1.3 Heliospectra AB

6.1.4 OSRAM Licht AG

6.1.5 Illumitex Inc.

6.1.6 LumiGrow Inc.

6.1.7 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd

6.1.8 Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd.

6.1.9 Grow LED Hydro

6.1.10 Epistar Corp.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:-

SLS 3D Printer Market Growth Developments 2021: Business Strategies of Top Players, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Demand Status, and Sales Revenue Forecast by 2027

Electric Hair Clippers & Trimmers Market Size-Share 2021: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2026

Industrial Rock Salt Market Trends 2021 to 2026 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact

PET Lidding Films Market 2021 – Development Share Analysis, Covid-19 Impact on Global Size, Demand Penetration, Future Scope with Top Key Players and Trends Forecast to 2027

Digital Video Converter Box Market 2021 – Development Share Analysis, Covid-19 Impact on Global Size, Demand Penetration, Future Scope with Top Key Players and Trends Forecast to 2027

Commercial Cogeneration System Market Size 2021- Fastest Growing Types, and Applications Segments, Key Trends, Competitive Analysis by Leading Companies, and Global Share Forecast to 2027

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Report – Global Size and Growth 2022: Trending Opportunities, Regional Overview, Latest Developments, and Business Demand Scenario till 2026

Chest Drainage Systems Market Report – Global Size and Growth 2022: Trending Opportunities, Regional Overview, Latest Developments, and Business Demand Scenario till 2026

Performance Costume for TV or Film Market Report – Global Size and Growth 2022: Trending Opportunities, Regional Overview, Latest Developments, and Business Demand Scenario till 2026

Water Manifolds Market Share 2022: Regional Industry Segments, Growth Drivers, Growing CAGR Value and Trends Forecast by 2027

Gear Cutting Machines Market Size-Share 2021: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2026

Air Purifier Market Size Overview by Regions 2021: Future Trends, Top Companies, Global Analysis by Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Challenges by 2025

Wood-plastic Composites Market Growth with Top Key Players 2021: In-Depth Analysis of Future Demand, Business Strategy, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Size and Share Forecast 2024

Diagnostic Enzymes Market Share and Trends Analysis 2021: Recent Growth Status 13.55% CAGR, Business Strategies and Development Plans, and Global Size Forecast 2027

Cloud-Based EMR Market Trends Insights 2021: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2026

Global Diffractometers Market Share 2022 – Recent Trends, Distribution Channel Analysis, Latest Trends, Industry Size and Growth by 2027

Smart Airport Solutions Market 2021 | Opportunities, Industry Share, Business Revenue, Future Growth, Top Key Players Insights, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market 2022-2027 | Competitive Share Analysis of Top Key Players, Growth Potentials, Price Trends and Research Forecast

Chemical Containers Market: Trends with Latest Industry Size, Global Share Analysis by Growth Segments, New Innovations, Future Demand and Leading Players Forecast to 2026

Lanthanum Silicide Market Size and Growth Analysis by 2022: Industry Share, CAGR Status, Competitors SWOT, and Industrial Applications by 2027

Graphene Oxide Deion Water Solution Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2027: Trends and Key Company Profiles by Regional Segments, Recent Business Developments Analysis with Covid-19 Impact

Graphing Calculator Market Growth Factors and Trends Analysis 2021 – Leading Players, Business Strategies, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share Forecast till 2026

Video Borescopes Market Size by Top Key Players 2021 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2027

Camera Bracket Market Status and Trends Report 2021 | Global Size, Business Share, Revenue Expectations, Geographical Distribution and Key Players Analysis till 2027

Orthopedic Insoles Market Growth Size, Share 2021 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Upcoming Trends and Demand till 2027

Chlor-Alkali Membranes Market 2022-2027 | Competitive Share Analysis of Top Key Players, Growth Potentials, Price Trends and Research Forecast

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market 2022-2027 | Competitive Share Analysis of Top Key Players, Growth Potentials, Price Trends and Research Forecast

Biopolymer Coatings Market Analysis and Share Insights 2021-2027 | Manufacturing Demand Status, Upcoming Technologies and Growth of 5.07%, and Key Players Analysis

Cobalt Tetroxide Market Growth Development Analysis 2022: Business Environment, Sales Revenue and Growth Plans of Top Companies, Emerging Demand Status till 2025 with Covid-19 Impact

Biological Indicator Market Growth Development Analysis 2022: Business Environment, Sales Revenue and Growth Plans of Top Companies, Emerging Demand Status till 2025 with Covid-19 Impact