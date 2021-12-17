Gunshot Detection Systems Market 2021 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Details by Latest Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Gunshot Detection Systems Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Gunshot Detection Systems market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Market Overview:

Global Gunshot Detection Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Outdoor Gunshot Detection Systems Segment projected to grow at a High Pace

The gunshot detection systems market has been classified into indoor and outdoor. In 2018, the outdoor segment accounted for a major share. However, the indoor segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing incidences of shootings at school premises in the past couple of years, which will likely force such institutions to increase their perimeter security by installing indoor gunshot detection systems during the forecast period.

Europe expected to see the highest growth

Although Europe has much stricter regulations in terms of gun ownership, there were many incidents of mass shooting since 2015 in European countries. Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany experienced higher injuries due to mass shootings in 2016. Several Law Enforcement agencies across Europe have plans to procure and install these advanced systems to enhance the security of their respective cities.

Detailed TOC of Gunshot Detection Systems Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Indoor

5.1.2 Outdoor

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Defense

5.2.1.1 Acoustic

5.2.1.1.1 Vehicle (Ground and Aerial)

5.2.1.1.2 Fixed/ Ground Installation

5.2.1.1.3 Other Acoustic Applications

5.2.1.2 Optical

5.2.1.2.1 Vehicle (Ground and Aerial)

5.2.1.2.2 Fixed/ Ground Installation

5.2.2 Homeland/Law Enforcement

5.2.2.1 Acoustic

5.2.2.2 Optical

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East

5.3.5 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Raytheon Company

6.4.2 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

6.4.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

6.4.5 Thales Group

6.4.6 ShotSpotter

6.4.7 ACOEM Group

6.4.8 QinetiQ

6.4.9 CILAS

6.4.10 Databuoy Corporation

6.4.11 Information System Technologies Inc.

6.4.12 Louroe Electronics

6.4.13 Safety Dynamics, Inc.

6.4.14 Microflown AVISA

6.4.15 ASELSAN AS

6.4.16 Elbit Systems Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

