Hair Care Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

"Hair Care Market" report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Hair Care market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Hair Care market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Hair Care market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market.

Market Overview:

Global Hair Care market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Organic Hair Care Products

The high demand for natural ingredients has been quite evident in the market studied, which has led to the majority of companies launching products with nature-inspired ingredients, such as plant-inspired and premium botanical ingredients. Among the organic hair care product types, such as conditioners and shampoos, serums and oils, and styling, the former holds a majority of the share in the global organic hair care market, owing to its wide usage. Furthermore, anti-dandruff organic hair oils are expected to register a robust growth over the forecast period. The demand for organic hair care products in Western Europe is expected to increase at a substantial rate. Moreover, the growing personal care industry is expected to boost the market in Latin America.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Hair Care Market

China is the second largest market for hair care products worldwide, only after the United States. In APAC, the country holds the largest market share, and is expected to hold its position during the forecast period. It has the potential to become the largest market of hair care products over the next five to ten years. The usage of premium hair care products is most prevalent in tier one megacities, with increasing penetration in China’s inland tier two and tier three cities. This is further likely to increase with the growing middle class and consumption of consumer products. The increasing internet penetration and push of e-commerce companies to attract consumers is driving the sales from e-commerce in the Asia-Pacific region, while sales from the physical retail channel continues to dominate the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Hair Care market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Hair Care market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Hair Care market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Hair Care Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threats of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivarly In the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hair Spray

5.1.2 Conditioner

5.1.3 Shampoo

5.1.4 Hair Oil

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.2.2 Specialty Store

5.2.3 Online Stores

5.2.4 Convenience Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 Italy

5.3.2.3 Spain

5.3.2.4 United Kingdom

5.3.2.5 France

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest Of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Key Strategies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 SHISEIDO GROUP

6.4.2 JOHNSON & JOHNSON

6.4.3 UNILEVER CORPORATION

6.4.4 AMWAY CORPORATION

6.4.5 ORIFLAME COSMETICS AG

6.4.6 Procter & Gamble Co.

6.4.7 L’Oreal SA

6.4.8 Revlon Inc.

6.4.9 Kao corporation

6.4.10 Beiersdorf AG

7 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

