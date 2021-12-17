Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market 2021 Share and Size Analysis Forecast till 2024 | with Respect to Competitors, Covered Regions and Technology Tends

“Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Hazardous Location Motor Starters market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Hazardous Location Motor Starters market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Hazardous Location Motor Starters market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Hazardous Location Motor Starters market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Explosion Proof Motor in Coal Production to Drive the Market Growth

– Growing dependency on coal production is triggering the growth of several coal plants in the world, which are driving the market. Eliminating the presence of potential sources of ignition, and providing appropriate equipment, all machinery and electrical equipment inside the enclosed coal storage area or structure are approved for use in hazardous locations are provided with spark-proof motors or explosion proof motors which is being assigned a temperature code (T code).

– Flame proof motors which is a part of explosion proof motors are designed for operation in coal mines endangered by the explosion of the methane and coal dust in the spaces (zones one and two) where explosive mixtures of combustible gases and steams of liquid with air occurs.

– Dust ignition proof motor is designed to exclude hazardous materials and prevent dust explosions. ABB offers a wide range of dust ignition proof motors and with Ex t motors, any explosion transmission of dust is prevented in the coal preparation.

– The explosion-proof enclosure used in U.S. coal mines complies with the applicable design requirements of 30 CFR 18, subpart B. It is able to contain internal explosions of methane-air mixtures without undergoing damage or excessive distortion of its walls or covers, without causing an ignition of a surrounding methane-air mixture.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth in Future

– The Asia-Pacific motor starters market is expected to observe a substantial growth in the near future, determined by the discovery of new oil & gas reserves in this region.

– A large amount of mergers & acquisitions in the region have led to an enormous amount of drilling and exploration activities in hazardous locations. This has further boosted the demand for motors and motor starters market in this region.

– Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as a demand center for soft starters, which is use in the motor for protection and due to the increase in industrialization in the region’s emerging economies, such as India and China, there will be high growth of the motor starter in various applications.

– India has one of the world’s largest refinery complexes in Jamnagar, owned by Reliance group, which is growing the market by the need for safety and explosion-proof motors.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Hazardous Location Motor Starters market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Hazardous Location Motor Starters market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Explosion-proof Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Manufacturing of Starters Withstanding Weather Conditions

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type of Motor Starter

6.1.1 Low Voltage

6.1.2 Full Voltage

6.1.3 Manual Motor Starter

6.1.4 Magnetic Motor Starter

6.1.5 Other Types of Motor Starters

6.2 By Class

6.2.1 Class I

6.2.2 Class II

6.2.3 Class III

6.3 By Division

6.3.1 Division 1

6.3.2 Division 2

6.4 By Zone

6.4.1 Zone 0

6.4.2 Zone 1

6.4.3 Zone 21

6.4.4 Zone 2

6.4.5 Zone 22

6.5 By Application

6.5.1 Paint Storage Areas

6.5.2 Coal Preparation Plants

6.5.3 Sewage Treatment Plants

6.5.4 Oil Refineries

6.5.5 Chemical Storage and Handling Facilities

6.5.6 Grain Elevators

6.5.7 Petrochemical Facilities/Oil Rigs

6.5.8 Other Applications

6.6 Geography

6.6.1 North America

6.6.2 Europe

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.6.4 Latin America

6.6.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Eaton Corporation

7.1.2 Emerson Industrial Automation

7.1.3 WEG Industries

7.1.4 Rockwell Automation

7.1.5 R. Stahl, Inc.

7.1.6 Heatrex, Inc

7.1.7 Schneider Electric

7.1.8 Siemens

7.1.9 ABB Group

7.1.10 GE Industrial Solutions (ABB Group)

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

