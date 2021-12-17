Helicopter Engines Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Helicopter Engines Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Helicopter Engines market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Helicopter Engines market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Helicopter Engines market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Helicopter Engines market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Helicopter Engines market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

The Military Helicopters Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

In segmentation by application, the military helicopter engines segment holds the maximum revenue share, followed by commercial helicopter engines. The advantages offered by the helicopters in the military, like quick response in transporting personnel and cargo for frontline support, their vertical takeoff and landing capabilities (which eliminates the requirement of long runways), and the ability to be deployed in almost any open area in cases of emergency assistance, increases their utilitarian value in the military. Thus, the usage of helicopters is more in the military compared to commercial applications, and hence, the market for military helicopter engines is expected to increase. The military helicopter engines segment is also expected to continue their dominance in the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market for Helicopter Engines in the Forecast Period

Globally, North America holds the highest market share in the helicopter engines market, with the US being the major market for the helicopter engines. The demand from the US is likely to continue, thereby becoming the driving factor for the helicopter engines market during the forecast period. The US is currently having the largest helicopters fleet in the world, with more than 9000 commercial helicopters in the US alone. The aftermarket and maintenance services, along with the need to replace parts of the engines for these helicopters, may drive the market for the helicopter engines in the years to come. The huge budgets of the US toward military are enabling the procurement of new helicopters by the US military. This may also drive the production of new helicopter engines for the engine suppliers for these helicopters. Thus, the demand from the US is poised to drive the share of the North American helicopter engines market during the forecast period. However, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. India is taking the deliveries of Chinook and Apache helicopters currently. China is also ordering new helicopters from various foreign OEMs, in addition to its indigenously manufactured helicopters. Australia is also expected to procure helicopters for commercial and law enforcement purposes in the near future. All these factors are expected to increase the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Helicopter Engines market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Helicopter Engines market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Helicopter Engines market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Helicopter Engines Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Commercial Helicopters

5.1.2 Military Helicopters

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Piston Engine

5.2.2 Turbine Engine

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Mexico

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Egypt

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Safran SA

6.2.2 United Technologies Corporation

6.2.3 GE

6.2.4 Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

6.2.5 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.6 Hindustan Aeonautics Limited

6.2.7 Turkish Aerospace Industries

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

