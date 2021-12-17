Helium Market 2021 Share and Size Analysis Forecast till 2024 | with Respect to Competitors, Covered Regions and Technology Tends

“Helium Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Helium market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Key Market Trends:

Electronics Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– The electronics and semiconductor industry is a significant consumer of helium. Helium is used as the sleeve in rods that create LCD screens. It is also used as a protective gas for flushing vessels, during the processing of semiconductor chips, and as a cooling gas during the growth of silicon crystals.

– Helium is also considered vital for the manufacturing of optic fiber cables, as the presence of helium in the atmosphere prevents bubble trapping inside the fiber cables. Hard drives are filled with helium, in order to achieve large amounts of disks and high data storage capacity.

– Due to the increasing focus on the adoption of small size, the use of semiconductor chips or integrated circuits is increasing at a high rate, not only for the computers and smartphones but also for memory chips and image sensors.

– The mass production of electronic devices in Taiwan, China, and India is responsible for the high demand for helium in the region. Moreover, the Chinese government is aiming to raise up to USD 31.5 billion, to invest in domestic chip companies, in order to build a world-class semiconductor industry, which is likely to further propel the growth of the helium market.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America accounted for the largest share of the market, with the United States alone consuming a share of more than 33% of the global market (more than the entire Asia-Pacific region). The United States is the world’s largest and most powerful economy. In terms of size, the electronics market in the United States is the largest market. Owing to the rapid pace of innovation in the advancement of technology and R&D activities in the electronics industry, there is a high demand for newer and faster electronic products. Owing to the usage of advance technology, the increasing number of R&D centers, and rising demand from consumers, the helium market is expected to grow over the forecast period. The United States expenditure in healthcare stood at USD 3.48 trillion in 2017, and is further expected to increase in 2018. The increasing geriatric population and the increasing requirement for medical facilities for the treatment of chronic diseases have been supporting the growth of the healthcare sector, as well as the consumption of helium in the country, over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Helium Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Consumption in the Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Use in Healthcare System

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Expensive Extraction Process

4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations Concerning Helium Use

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Phase

5.1.1 Liquid

5.1.2 Gas

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Breathing Mixes

5.2.2 Cryogenics

5.2.3 Leak Detection

5.2.3.1 Vacuum Testing

5.2.3.2 Pressure Testing

5.2.4 Pressurizing and Purging

5.2.5 Welding

5.2.6 Controlled Atmosphere

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Aerospace and Aircraft

5.3.2 Electronics and Semiconductors

5.3.3 Nuclear Power

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Welding and Metal Fabrication

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Production Analysis

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Qatar

5.4.1.3 Algeria

5.4.1.4 Australia

5.4.1.5 Canada

5.4.1.6 Poland

5.4.1.7 Russia

5.4.1.8 Others

5.4.2 Consumption Analysis

5.4.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.2.1.1 China

5.4.2.1.2 India

5.4.2.1.3 Japan

5.4.2.1.4 South Korea

5.4.2.1.5 Australia and New Zealand

5.4.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2.2 Europe

5.4.2.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2.2 France

5.4.2.2.3 Italy

5.4.2.2.4 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.2.3 North America

5.4.2.3.1 United States

5.4.2.3.2 Canada

5.4.2.3.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of the World

5.4.2.4.1 South America

5.4.2.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Air Liquide

6.4.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

6.4.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.4 Gazprom

6.4.5 Global Gases

6.4.6 Gulf Cryo

6.4.7 Iwatani Corporation

6.4.8 The Linde Group

6.4.9 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

6.4.10 Messer Group GmbH

6.4.11 nexAir LLC

6.4.12 Qatargas Operating Company Limited

6.4.13 Renergen

6.4.14 Weil Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Opportunities

7.1.1 Development of Efficient Storage and Transport Methods for Gases

7.1.2 Huge Deposit of Natural Gas Found in Tanzania

7.2 Future of the Market

