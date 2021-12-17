Future Outlook of Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

“Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Electric Insulation to Drive the Market Growth

– Hexagonal boron nitride has excellent electrical resistant properties, even in high-temperature conditions, and maintains its lubricating capability.

– The product has the same type of layer structure as graphite, and provides a very good lubrication/mold-release characteristic.

– While graphite is highly active, easily reacts with metals/oxides, and has electrical conductivity, hexagonal boron nitride has electrical insulation, as well as chemical/thermal stability, and is stable up to approximately 3000°C in an inert atmosphere.

– Hexagonal boron nitride is used as an electrical insulator in electronics as a substrate for semiconductors, microwave, transparent windows, seals, electrodes, and catalyst in fuel cell and batteries. It is used as a filler for insulation and heat radiation material.

– According to the Mordor Intelligence study, electrical insulation application is the highest growing segment, due to the increasing demand for insulating materials from the industries involved in high power electronic operations.

Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Market

In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the market studied, and is expected to witness the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, followed by the Middle East & Africa. The rising demand from countries, such as China, India, Japan, etc. For instance, the increasing oil and gas sector and nuclear industry applications in the country have increased the potential market for industrial lubricants, which, in turn, is expected to provide a bright outlook for HBN in the coming years, owing to better high-temperature properties that can be used for sintering applications. China is the world’s largest electronics production base, and offers a tough competition to existing upstream producers, like South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., have the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. With the increase in disposable income of the middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future. The demand for glass is expected to increase in the infrastructure, real-estate, and automotive sectors, thereby giving a boost to the demand for hexagonal boron nitride in the country. Thus, with the growth in various end-user industries in the country, the demand for coatings, composites, semiconductors, industrial lubricants, and thermal spray materials is increasing, which, in turn, is estimated to increase the consumption of hexagonal boron nitride over the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Hexagonal Boron Nitride from High Temperature Paints and Coatings

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Electrical and Electronics Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Tubes

5.1.2 Rods

5.1.3 Powder

5.1.4 Gaskets

5.1.5 Plates and Sheets

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Coatings/Mold Release/Spray

5.2.2 Electrical Insulation

5.2.3 Composites

5.2.4 Industrial Lubricants

5.2.5 Thermal Spray

5.2.6 Personal Care (including Cosmetics)

5.2.7 Other Applications (including Dental Cements)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 American Elements

6.4.3 Denka Company Limit

6.4.4 Henze Boron Nitride Products AG

6.4.5 Höganäs AB

6.4.6 Kennametal Inc.

6.4.7 Mizushima Ferroalloy Co. Ltd

6.4.8 UK Abrasives

6.4.9 Saint-Gobain

6.4.10 SHOWA DENKO KK

6.4.11 GrollTex Inc.

6.4.12 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

6.4.13 Zibo Sinyo Nitride Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.14 ZYP Coatings Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand from the Personal Care Sector, owing to the Requirements in Skincare Products

