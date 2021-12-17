Histology and Cytology Market 2021 Share and Size Analysis Forecast till 2024 | with Respect to Competitors, Covered Regions and Technology Tends

“Histology and Cytology Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Histology and Cytology market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Histology and Cytology market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Histology and Cytology market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Histology and Cytology market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Histology and Cytology market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

The Cytology Segment is Expected to Lead the Histology and Cytology Market

Cytology tests are useful for both the diagnosis and screening of various cancer types. The cytology segment has a wide range of applications in multiple cancer types. Due to the observations at the cellular levels, the companies primarily prefer cytology-based diagnostic methods. Since in the coming decade, companies are focusing on diagnosis at the molecular level, cytology is expected to play a vital role. The cost of histological tests is higher than cytology studies, mainly due to the multiple phases involved in its preparation, whereas no such stages are classified for cytology slides. Thus, during the forecast period, the demand for cytological methods are expected to grow, with more number of companies exploring the method.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region Over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate due to the increasing geriatric population, growing cancer incidence and raising awareness about cancer screening in the emerging economies, such as India, China, and Singapore. There has been a large number of the cancer burden in these countries, along with the expansion of private healthcare companies and hospitals that are collaborating with multinational players and government. Hence, all these factors are expected to help propel the histology and cytology market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Histology and Cytology market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Histology and Cytology market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Histology and Cytology market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Histology and Cytology Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.2 Increasing Standardization of Pathological Laboratories

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Diagnostic and Molecular Techniques

4.2.4 Favorable Reimbursements for Cancer Screening and Laboratory Tests

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Safety Issues and Diagnostic Accuracy Issues with Histopathological and Cytopathological Tests

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness among the Public for Diagnostic Tests

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Examination

5.1.1 Histology

5.1.2 Cytology

5.1.2.1 Breast Cancer

5.1.2.2 Cervical Cancer

5.1.2.3 Others

5.2 By Test Type

5.2.1 Microscopy Tests

5.2.1.1 Cytogenic Tests

5.2.1.1.1 Karyotyping

5.2.1.1.2 Fluorescent In-situ Hybridization (FISH)

5.2.1.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.2.1.3 Others

5.2.2 Molecular Genetics Tests

5.2.3 Flow Cytomtery

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals/Clinics

5.3.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.3.3 Academia

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott

6.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Danaher

6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.5 Hologic Inc.

6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.7 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.8 Sysmex Corporation

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.10 Trivitron Healthcare

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

