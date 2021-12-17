Honeycomb Core Materials Market 2021 | Covers Current Market Scenario, Dynamics with Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

“Honeycomb Core Materials Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Honeycomb Core Materials market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Market Overview:

Global Honeycomb Core Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Healthy Demand from Aerospace Sector

– Aerospace is expected to be the largest market for honeycomb core materials during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace sector.

– Core materials played a major role in weight reduction in both structural applications and components in aircraft.

– The global aerospace industry is growing, as many countries have increased investments in new technologies. According to Boeing, the demand for new aircrafts is expected to reach more than 40,000 by 2036.

– In 2018 the Sales of Boeing rose by 8% to USD 101 billion for the first time in its 102-year history, due to increases in commercial and military jet deliveries.

– The global aerospace deal activity volumes are ticking up, and a greater growth rate is expected in the near future. As the sector is growing, the demand for honeycomb core materials is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Growing Demand from Asia-Pacific Region

– The growing demand for honeycomb core materials from the Asia-Pacific region is mainly due to the developing countries in the region, such as China, India, and South Korea.

– According to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), the region’s airlines carry approximately 1,486 million passengers and 22 million tons of cargo which is almost one-third of global passenger traffic and two-fifths of world air cargo traffic correspondingly and thus play a leading role in the constant development of global aviation.

– In addition to this, passenger traffic is expected to increase up to 40% of global passenger traffic by 2036. Hence, the increasing demand for aircraft is expected to drive the demand for honeycomb core materials in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Honeycomb Core Materials Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials for Fuel Efficiency

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Absorption of Water and Moisture

4.2.2 Significant Cost of the Products

4.2.3 Structural Limitations of Honeycomb Core Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Nomex

5.1.2 Aluminum

5.1.3 Thermoplastics

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Defense

5.2.3 Marine

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Argosy International

6.4.2 Axxion Group

6.4.3 Corinth Group

6.4.4 Dufaylite Developments

6.4.5 Euro-Composites

6.4.6 Grigeo

6.4.7 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.8 Honeycomb Cellpack

6.4.9 Honicel

6.4.10 Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V

6.4.11 Packaging Corporation of America

6.4.12 Samia Canada

6.4.13 The Gill Corporation

6.4.14 Thermhex Waben GmbH

6.4.16 Tubus Baer GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 3D Printing to Manufacture Honeycomb Panels

7.2 Increasing Use of Recyclable Products

