Humanoids Market 2021 | Covers Current Market Scenario, Dynamics with Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

“Humanoids Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Humanoids market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Humanoids market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Humanoids market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Humanoids market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Humanoids market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Education Sector to Drive the Humanoids Market

– Studies have shown that teaching processes, which incorporate robotic-based engagement methods with the students, can approach the effectiveness of human tutors. Not only these socially-engaging robots have been used in education, but also as weight-loss coaches, play partners, and companions.

– It is expected that a humanoid robot can give students a top-notch education. Moreover, the upcoming decade could witness an education revolution with robots as teachers.

– For the students with learning difficulties, robots can teach them one-on-one, so the instruction is neither too easy nor too difficult, enabling them to enjoy the learning process.

– Moreover, robots can be easily updated with various current knowledge and the latest teaching methods. Apart from an initial investment, they don’t require much more than electricity to run and are cost effective. These features add up to their appeal as teachers

Asia Pacific to witness the Highest Growth

– The presence of the major companies involved in designing humanoids in this region makes it one of the forerunners in the adoption of humanoids.

– It is one of the few regions where the players have made technological advancements in the field of humanoids. Such as Softbank(Japan), Robotis (Korea), Invento Robotics (India), and various other companies.

– In 2017, KAIST opened Humanoid Robot Research Center at the KAIST Institute in South Korea. It is supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy and has received a USD 12.8 million funding for five years. The research will be done on advancing humanoid robot technology and fostering research talent in the field.

– India’s first indigenous humanoid robot, Mitra, was launched at the Global Entrepreneurship summit in 2017. The country is expected to witness further developments in the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Humanoids market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Humanoids market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Humanoids market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Humanoids Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Technological Advancements in Humanoids Leading to Growth in Features

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption in Research, Education, and Space Technology

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Research and Development Expenses

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5.1 Wheel Drive

5.2 Biped

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Application

6.1.1 Education

6.1.2 Research and Space Exploration

6.1.3 Personal Assistance

6.1.4 Entertainment

6.1.5 Other Applications

6.2 Geography

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Hanson Robotics

7.1.2 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

7.1.3 Kawada Robotics Corporation

7.1.4 Pal Robotics

7.1.5 Robotis

7.1.6 Softbank Robotics

7.1.7 Toyota Motor Corporation

7.1.8 Ubtech Robotics Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

