Civil Defense UAVs Market Size 2021 Industry Insights, Share, Types, Geography, Future Demand, Development Trends, Key Companies, Sales, Revenue and Growth Forecast to 2027

Civil Defense UAV is one kind of USAs for fire monitoring, Search&Rescue, post-assessment crisis and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) operations.

The speed of development and growth of UAV use has been uneven across global regions with US and Israel still very much leading the way in the future.

The global Civil Defense UAVs market was valued at USD million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Civil Defense UAVs Market report are: –

AceCore Technologies

Aerialtronics

AirCover

Airelectronics

AltiGator

Atyges

BORMATEC

C-Astral Aerospace

Dragonfly Pictures

Drone Volt

ECA GROUP

Flint Hill Solutions

GRIFF Aviation

Latitude Engineering

OM UAV Systems

Prioria Robotics

Robot Aviation

SlidX

TEKEVER

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Rotary Airfoil

Fixed-Wing

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Surveillance

Target Acquisition And Reconnaissance (ISTAR)

Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)

Combat Support

Others

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Civil Defense UAVs Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

