Artificial Lifts Market May Set New Growth Story | Dover, Schlumberger, JJ Tech

Global Artificial Lifts Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Artificial Lifts market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study:

Schlumberger Limited (United States), General Electric Company (United States), Dover Corporation (United States), Weatherford International plc (United States), Halliburton Company (United States), JJ Tech (United States), National Oilwell Varco (United States), BCP Group (United States), NOVOMET (Russia/United States), Aker Solutions ASA (Norway)

Brief Overview on Artificial Lifts:

Due to upsurging demand for oil and gas across the globe has robustly escalated the oil drilling and transportation activities which will ultimately generate maximum significance of artificial lifts to smoothen the oil drilling operations and decrease the lead time. These lifts are mainly used during secondary extraction phase of an oil well. During this extraction phase 15%-30% of the oil can be extracted from the oil well. As a result, these lifts will generate significant effect on oil & gas industry and vice versa. In addition to this, need for growing number of wells, enhanced recovery rates, which requires secondary extraction, and increasing demand for energy & petrochemicals has enabled oil and gas companies to economically extract oil from challenging areas. Some of these factors will generate significant demand over the forecasted period.

Key Market Trends:

Introduction to Liquid Assisted Gas Lifts as well as Plunger Lifts

Availability of all Possible Customizations with Advanced Technologies

Opportunities:

Lower Environmental Impact, Hazardous Fluids which might Encourage Number of Customers

Increased Production of Stripper, Marginal, and Orphaned Wells

Market Growth Drivers:

Simple Corrosion and Scale Treatments in case of Rod Pumping Lifts

Artificial Gas Lift Enable Users to Handle Comparatively Larger Volume in Minimal Efforts

Challenges:

Lack of Building Infrastructure Developments in Underdeveloped Regions

Comparatively Higher Operational Costs than the Conventional Lifts

Segmentation of the Global Artificial Lifts Market:

by Type (Pump Assisted, Gas Assisted), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Component (Pump, Motor, Cable System, Drive Head, Separator, Pump Jack, Sucker Rod, Gas-lift Valves, Gas-lift Mandrels, Controller), Mechanism (Pump Assisted, Gas Assisted)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Artificial Lifts Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Artificial Lifts market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial Lifts market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

