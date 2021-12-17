Plasma Welding Torches Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Abicor Binzel, EWM, Fronius International
The report titled Global Plasma Welding Torches Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plasma Welding Torches market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plasma Welding Torches market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plasma Welding Torches market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plasma Welding Torches market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plasma Welding Torches report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plasma Welding Torches report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plasma Welding Torches market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plasma Welding Torches market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plasma Welding Torches market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plasma Welding Torches market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plasma Welding Torches market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Abicor Binzel, EWM, Fronius International, Colfax Corporation, Autogen-Ritter, Trafimet Group, Lincoln Electric, ITW, Parker Torchology, Specialised Welding Products (SWP), Migatronic, Parweld, OTC DAIHEN, Tecmo, Thermacut, Kunshan Arctec, Changzhou Huarui, Shanghai Innotec, Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe), Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment, Changzhou Long welding
Market Segmentation by Product:
Handheld Plasma Welding Torches
Mechanised Plasma Welding Torches
Market Segmentation by Application:
Aerospace
Automotive
Maintenance and Repair
Metal Fabrication
Shipbuilding
Others
The Plasma Welding Torches Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plasma Welding Torches market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plasma Welding Torches market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Plasma Welding Torches market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plasma Welding Torches industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Plasma Welding Torches market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Plasma Welding Torches market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plasma Welding Torches market?
Table of Contents:
1 Plasma Welding Torches Market Overview
1.1 Plasma Welding Torches Product Overview
1.2 Plasma Welding Torches Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Handheld Plasma Welding Torches
1.2.2 Mechanised Plasma Welding Torches
1.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Plasma Welding Torches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Plasma Welding Torches Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Plasma Welding Torches Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Plasma Welding Torches Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plasma Welding Torches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Plasma Welding Torches Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Plasma Welding Torches Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plasma Welding Torches Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plasma Welding Torches as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plasma Welding Torches Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Plasma Welding Torches Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Plasma Welding Torches by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Plasma Welding Torches by Application
4.1 Plasma Welding Torches Segment by Application
4.1.1 Aerospace
4.1.2 Automotive
4.1.3 Maintenance and Repair
4.1.4 Metal Fabrication
4.1.5 Shipbuilding
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Plasma Welding Torches Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Plasma Welding Torches by Application
4.5.2 Europe Plasma Welding Torches by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Plasma Welding Torches by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches by Application
5 North America Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plasma Welding Torches Business
10.1 Abicor Binzel
10.1.1 Abicor Binzel Corporation Information
10.1.2 Abicor Binzel Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Abicor Binzel Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Abicor Binzel Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.1.5 Abicor Binzel Recent Developments
10.2 EWM
10.2.1 EWM Corporation Information
10.2.2 EWM Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 EWM Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Abicor Binzel Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.2.5 EWM Recent Developments
10.3 Fronius International
10.3.1 Fronius International Corporation Information
10.3.2 Fronius International Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Fronius International Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Fronius International Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.3.5 Fronius International Recent Developments
10.4 Colfax Corporation
10.4.1 Colfax Corporation Corporation Information
10.4.2 Colfax Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Colfax Corporation Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Colfax Corporation Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.4.5 Colfax Corporation Recent Developments
10.5 Autogen-Ritter
10.5.1 Autogen-Ritter Corporation Information
10.5.2 Autogen-Ritter Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Autogen-Ritter Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Autogen-Ritter Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.5.5 Autogen-Ritter Recent Developments
10.6 Trafimet Group
10.6.1 Trafimet Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Trafimet Group Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Trafimet Group Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Trafimet Group Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.6.5 Trafimet Group Recent Developments
10.7 Lincoln Electric
10.7.1 Lincoln Electric Corporation Information
10.7.2 Lincoln Electric Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Lincoln Electric Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Lincoln Electric Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.7.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Developments
10.8 ITW
10.8.1 ITW Corporation Information
10.8.2 ITW Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 ITW Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 ITW Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.8.5 ITW Recent Developments
10.9 Parker Torchology
10.9.1 Parker Torchology Corporation Information
10.9.2 Parker Torchology Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Parker Torchology Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Parker Torchology Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.9.5 Parker Torchology Recent Developments
10.10 Specialised Welding Products (SWP)
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Plasma Welding Torches Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Recent Developments
10.11 Migatronic
10.11.1 Migatronic Corporation Information
10.11.2 Migatronic Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Migatronic Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Migatronic Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.11.5 Migatronic Recent Developments
10.12 Parweld
10.12.1 Parweld Corporation Information
10.12.2 Parweld Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Parweld Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Parweld Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.12.5 Parweld Recent Developments
10.13 OTC DAIHEN
10.13.1 OTC DAIHEN Corporation Information
10.13.2 OTC DAIHEN Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 OTC DAIHEN Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 OTC DAIHEN Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.13.5 OTC DAIHEN Recent Developments
10.14 Tecmo
10.14.1 Tecmo Corporation Information
10.14.2 Tecmo Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Tecmo Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Tecmo Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.14.5 Tecmo Recent Developments
10.15 Thermacut
10.15.1 Thermacut Corporation Information
10.15.2 Thermacut Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Thermacut Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Thermacut Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.15.5 Thermacut Recent Developments
10.16 Kunshan Arctec
10.16.1 Kunshan Arctec Corporation Information
10.16.2 Kunshan Arctec Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Kunshan Arctec Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Kunshan Arctec Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.16.5 Kunshan Arctec Recent Developments
10.17 Changzhou Huarui
10.17.1 Changzhou Huarui Corporation Information
10.17.2 Changzhou Huarui Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Changzhou Huarui Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Changzhou Huarui Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.17.5 Changzhou Huarui Recent Developments
10.18 Shanghai Innotec
10.18.1 Shanghai Innotec Corporation Information
10.18.2 Shanghai Innotec Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Shanghai Innotec Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Shanghai Innotec Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.18.5 Shanghai Innotec Recent Developments
10.19 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe)
10.19.1 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Corporation Information
10.19.2 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.19.5 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Recent Developments
10.20 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment
10.20.1 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Corporation Information
10.20.2 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.20.5 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Recent Developments
10.21 Changzhou Long welding
10.21.1 Changzhou Long welding Corporation Information
10.21.2 Changzhou Long welding Description, Business Overview
10.21.3 Changzhou Long welding Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Changzhou Long welding Plasma Welding Torches Products Offered
10.21.5 Changzhou Long welding Recent Developments
11 Plasma Welding Torches Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Plasma Welding Torches Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Plasma Welding Torches Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Plasma Welding Torches Industry Trends
11.4.2 Plasma Welding Torches Market Drivers
11.4.3 Plasma Welding Torches Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
