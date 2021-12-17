Plasma Cutting Torches Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027 | Abicor Binzel, EWM, Parker Torchology

“

Global Plasma Cutting Torches Market

The global Plasma Cutting Torches market includes analysis of key aspects including leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plasma Cutting Torches market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts using research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

The Plasma Cutting Torches report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plasma Cutting Torches report. The leading players of the global Plasma Cutting Torches market and their complete profiles are included in the report.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plasma Cutting Torches market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plasma Cutting Torches market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Abicor Binzel, EWM, Parker Torchology, Trafimet Group, Autogen-Ritter, Migatronic, Colfax Corporation, Lincoln Electric, ITW, OTC DAIHEN, Sumig, Hypertherm, Inc., voestalpine Böhler Welding, Translas, Specialised Welding Products (SWP), Tecmo, Jinan North Welding, Changzhou Huarui, Shanghai Innotec, Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe), Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment, Changzhou Long Welding

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Frequency

Low Frequency



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace

Automotive

Maintenance and Repair

Metal Fabrication

Shipbuilding

Others



The Plasma Cutting Torches Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plasma Cutting Torches market in the forthcoming years.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plasma Cutting Torches market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plasma Cutting Torches industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plasma Cutting Torches market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plasma Cutting Torches market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plasma Cutting Torches market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plasma Cutting Torches Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plasma Cutting Torches

1.2 Plasma Cutting Torches Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 High Frequency

1.2.3 Low Frequency

1.3 Plasma Cutting Torches Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plasma Cutting Torches Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Maintenance and Repair

1.3.5 Metal Fabrication

1.3.6 Shipbuilding

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Plasma Cutting Torches Industry

1.7 Plasma Cutting Torches Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Plasma Cutting Torches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Plasma Cutting Torches Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Plasma Cutting Torches Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Production

3.4.1 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Production

3.5.1 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Plasma Cutting Torches Production

3.6.1 China Plasma Cutting Torches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Plasma Cutting Torches Production

3.7.1 Japan Plasma Cutting Torches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Plasma Cutting Torches Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Plasma Cutting Torches Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Plasma Cutting Torches Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plasma Cutting Torches Business

7.1 Abicor Binzel

7.1.1 Abicor Binzel Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Abicor Binzel Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Abicor Binzel Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Abicor Binzel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 EWM

7.2.1 EWM Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 EWM Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 EWM Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 EWM Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Parker Torchology

7.3.1 Parker Torchology Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Parker Torchology Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Parker Torchology Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Parker Torchology Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Trafimet Group

7.4.1 Trafimet Group Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Trafimet Group Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Trafimet Group Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Trafimet Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Autogen-Ritter

7.5.1 Autogen-Ritter Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Autogen-Ritter Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Autogen-Ritter Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Autogen-Ritter Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Migatronic

7.6.1 Migatronic Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Migatronic Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Migatronic Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Migatronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Colfax Corporation

7.7.1 Colfax Corporation Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Colfax Corporation Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Colfax Corporation Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Colfax Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Lincoln Electric

7.8.1 Lincoln Electric Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Lincoln Electric Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Lincoln Electric Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Lincoln Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ITW

7.9.1 ITW Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 ITW Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ITW Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 ITW Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 OTC DAIHEN

7.10.1 OTC DAIHEN Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 OTC DAIHEN Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 OTC DAIHEN Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 OTC DAIHEN Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sumig

7.11.1 Sumig Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Sumig Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Sumig Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Sumig Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Hypertherm, Inc.

7.12.1 Hypertherm, Inc. Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Hypertherm, Inc. Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Hypertherm, Inc. Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Hypertherm, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 voestalpine Böhler Welding

7.13.1 voestalpine Böhler Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 voestalpine Böhler Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 voestalpine Böhler Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 voestalpine Böhler Welding Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Translas

7.14.1 Translas Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Translas Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Translas Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Translas Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Specialised Welding Products (SWP)

7.15.1 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Tecmo

7.16.1 Tecmo Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Tecmo Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Tecmo Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Tecmo Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Jinan North Welding

7.17.1 Jinan North Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Jinan North Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Jinan North Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Jinan North Welding Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Changzhou Huarui

7.18.1 Changzhou Huarui Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Changzhou Huarui Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Changzhou Huarui Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Changzhou Huarui Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Shanghai Innotec

7.19.1 Shanghai Innotec Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Shanghai Innotec Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Shanghai Innotec Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Shanghai Innotec Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe)

7.20.1 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment

7.21.1 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 Changzhou Long Welding

7.22.1 Changzhou Long Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Changzhou Long Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Changzhou Long Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Changzhou Long Welding Main Business and Markets Served

8 Plasma Cutting Torches Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plasma Cutting Torches Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plasma Cutting Torches

8.4 Plasma Cutting Torches Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Plasma Cutting Torches Distributors List

9.3 Plasma Cutting Torches Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plasma Cutting Torches (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plasma Cutting Torches (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plasma Cutting Torches (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Plasma Cutting Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Plasma Cutting Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Plasma Cutting Torches

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Plasma Cutting Torches by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Plasma Cutting Torches by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Plasma Cutting Torches by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Plasma Cutting Torches

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plasma Cutting Torches by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plasma Cutting Torches by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plasma Cutting Torches by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Plasma Cutting Torches by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”