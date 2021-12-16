Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

Credible Markets has added a new key research reports covering Talent Acquisition Solutions market. The study aims to provide global investors with a game-changing decision making tool covering key fundamentals of the Talent Acquisition Solutions market. The research report will include total global revenues in the market with historical analysis, key figures including total revenues, total sales, key products, instrumental drivers, and challenges. The report data is derived from extensive primary and secondary information sources with a reliable in-depth overview of the Talent Acquisition Solutions market. The research report relies on global governing bodies as primary sources of data, with independent analysis of the forecast, and objective estimations of the growth.

The Talent Acquisition Solutions research report will also study market share for major stakeholders in their global capacity as transformers of the global scale. This qualitative and quantitative analysis will include key product offerings, key differentiators, revenue share, market size, market status, and strategies. The report will also cover key agreements, collaborations, and global partnership soon to change dynamics of the market on a global scale.

Key players in the global Talent Acquisition Solutions market covered in Chapter 5:

Sage

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Infor

Intuit

IBM Corporation

Workforce Software

Ramco Systems

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Paycom Software, Inc.

EPAY Systems

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

SAP SE

Workday

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Epicor Software

Accenture

Oracle Corporation

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand

Kronos, Inc.

Zenefits

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Talent Acquisition Solutions market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Recruiting

Applicant Tracking and Evaluation

Onboarding

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Talent Acquisition Solutions market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

Talent Acquisition Solutions Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Some Point from Table of Content:

Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2027

Chapter 1 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Forces

Chapter 4 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Talent Acquisition Solutions Market

Chapter 9 Europe Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

Report includes Competitor's Landscape:

➊ Major trends and growth projections by region and country

➋ Key winning strategies followed by the competitors

➌ Who are the key competitors in this industry?

➍ What shall be the potential of this industry over the forecast tenure?

➎ What are the factors propelling the demand for the Talent Acquisition Solutions?

➏ What are the opportunities that shall aid in significant proliferation of the market growth?

➐ What are the regional and country wise regulations that shall either hamper or boost the demand for Talent Acquisition Solutions?

➑ How has the covid-19 impacted the growth of the market?

➒ Has the supply chain disruption caused changes in the entire value chain?

