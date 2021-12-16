Technology

Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI)

Credible Markets has added a new key research reports covering Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market. The study aims to provide global investors with a game-changing decision making tool covering key fundamentals of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market. The research report will include total global revenues in the market with historical analysis, key figures including total revenues, total sales, key products, instrumental drivers, and challenges. The report data is derived from extensive primary and secondary information sources with a reliable in-depth overview of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market. The research report relies on global governing bodies as primary sources of data, with independent analysis of the forecast, and objective estimations of the growth.

The Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) research report will also study market share for major stakeholders in their global capacity as transformers of the global scale. This qualitative and quantitative analysis will include key product offerings, key differentiators, revenue share, market size, market status, and strategies. The report will also cover key agreements, collaborations, and global partnership soon to change dynamics of the market on a global scale. 

Key players in the global Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market covered in Chapter 5:

Hitachi Vantara (US)
Supermicro (US)
Cisco (US)
Fujitsu (Japan)
Nutanix (US)
NetApp (US)
VMware (US)
HiveIO (US)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Huawei (China)
Pivot3 (US)
StarWind (US)
HPE (US)
Sangfor Technologies (China)
Maxta (US)
Scale Computing (US)
DataCore (US)
Riverbed Technology (US)
Diamanti (US)
Startoscale (US)
IBM (US)
Microsoft (US)
Dell EMC (US)
Lenovo (China)
StorMagic (UK)

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware
Software

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Remote Office/Branch Office
Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure
Data Center Consolidation
Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery
Virtualizing Critical Applications
Others

Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

  • Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
  • Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
  • North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
  • South America (Brazil etc.)
  • The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Some Point from Table of Content:

Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2027

Chapter 1 Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Forces

Chapter 4 Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market

Chapter 9 Europe Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

Report includes Competitor's Landscape:

➊ Major trends and growth projections by region and country
➋ Key winning strategies followed by the competitors
➌ Who are the key competitors in this industry?
➍ What shall be the potential of this industry over the forecast tenure?
➎ What are the factors propelling the demand for the Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI)?
➏ What are the opportunities that shall aid in significant proliferation of the market growth?
➐ What are the regional and country wise regulations that shall either hamper or boost the demand for Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI)?
➑ How has the covid-19 impacted the growth of the market?
➒ Has the supply chain disruption caused changes in the entire value chain?

