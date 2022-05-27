Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Global top five Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PPS/PPO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy include DIC Corporation, Lotte Co., Ltd., Solvay, Kureha Corporation, SK Chemicals, Celanese, Toray Industries, Saudi Arabian Oil Company and Tosoh, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PPS/PPO
PPS/PA66
PPS/LCP
Other
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Mechanical
Aerospace
Military
Other
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DIC Corporation
Lotte Co., Ltd.
Solvay
Kureha Corporation
SK Chemicals
Celanese
Toray Industries
Saudi Arabian Oil Company
Tosoh
China Lumena New Materials
Zhejiang New Harmony Union Corporation
