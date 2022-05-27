Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cataract Surgery Devices market was valued at 6001.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cataract is an eye-related disease in which clouding of the eye lens is observed that leads to loss of vision. Cataract surgery is the removal of clouded natural lens, and involves implantation of intraocular lens. The devices and instruments such as phacoemulsification systems, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices, drapes, gloves, balanced salt solution, forceps, irrigation set, and intraocular lenses, which aid in this cataract surgical procedure is known as cataract surgery devices, as these serve as an appropriate instrument for such eye defects and cause no harm to cornea. According to WHO, one of the major causes of visual impairment is unoperated cataract, which constitutes to about 33% of the total global population as of 2017. Moreover, 90% of the visually impaired people live in developing economies. Increase in prevalence of cataract disease as well as technological advancements in ophthalmic devices drive the market. In addition, the rise in geriatric population worldwide boost the market growth. Lack of healthcare insurance and less awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of cataract surgery impede the growth of the cataract surgery devices market. However, high cost associated with cataract surgeries especially in developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa also restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, governments introduce programs to reduce the burden of cataract-related diseases, which create lucrative opportunities for key market players.

By Market Verdors:

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

HAAG-Streit Holding AG

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

HumanOptics AG

PhysIOL S.A.

Calhoun Vision Cente

EyeKon Medical, Inc.

Allergan Inc.

VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies, Inc.

Lenstec, Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company

Glaukos Corporation

Sonomed Escalon

By Types:

Intraocular Lens (IOL)

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD)

Phacoemulsification Equipment

By Applications:

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

