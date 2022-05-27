Global Polybutene Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polybutene market was valued at 478.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polybutene is the polymer of butylene and isobutylene. In this report, we count polybutene-1 (PB-1) and polyisobutene (PIB).There are two types of polybutene in the report. LyondellBasell is the only producer of PB-1 in Europe. BASF and INEOS are the industry leaders of PIB in Europe. In 2015, the production of PIB is 219009 MT and PB-1 is 61943 MT. PIB takes about 77.95% of Europe total production market and PB-1 takes only 22.05% in 2015. The production of polybutene in Europe increased from 259043 MT in 2011 to 280952 MT in 2015. The CAGR is about 2.05%. And the consumption of polybutene in Europe grew from 219328 MT to 239099 MT during 2011 to 2015. The CAGR is about 2.18%. The growth rate of consumption is a bit faster than that of production in Europe. And the production in Europe is more than consumption. Europe is a net exporter of polybutene. France is the largest production region of polybutene in Europe in 2015. France produced 89540 MT of polybutene. It was about 31.87% of total production in Europe. Production in Belgium is close to France. Belgium takes about 29.74% of Europe total production market share. Germany and Netherlands are also important countries for polybutene production. They each produced 39345 MT and 61943 MT, which is 22.05% and 14.00% in share. Germany is the largest consumption area of polybutene in Europe in 2015. It consumed 52384 MT polybutene in 2015, which is about 21.91% of the total consumption in Europe. The consumption in France, Belgium and Netherlands are close. They each consumed 45221 MT, 40667 MT and 40409 MT. The four countries totally consumed 74.73% of Europe total consumption in 2015. The application of PB-1 includes piping systems, hot melt adhesives, plastic packaging and masterbaches, etc. The application of PIB includes adhesives, fuel and lubricant additives, sealants, masterbatches and chewing gum, etc. The largest application of polybutene is fuel and lubricant additives in 2015. It takes about 24.24% of total market share. Plastic packaging and adhesives are the second and third largest application of polybutene. They each takes 18.19% and 17.12% of total market share in 2015. The production of polybutene would reach 303315 MT by 2022. The CAGR from 2016 to 2021 is about 1.38%. The sales of polybutene in Europe would increase from 242763 MT in 2016 to 263420 MT by 2021. The CAGR is about 1.65%.

By Market Vendors:

BASF

INEOS

LyondellBasell

By Types:

PB-1

PIB

By Applications:

Piping Systems

Plastic Packaging

Adhesives

Sealants

Masterbatches

Chewing Gum

Fuel and Lubricant Additives

