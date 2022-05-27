Smartphone Screen Protector Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
The global Smartphone Screen Protector market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smartphone Screen Protector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Tempered Glass
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)
Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Smartphone
- Digital Camera
- Others
Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Smartphone Screen Protector revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Smartphone Screen Protector revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Smartphone Screen Protector sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Smartphone Screen Protector sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Zagg Inc.
- Belkin International
- Bodyguardz
- intelliArmor
- Free S Speed International
- Clarivue
- Jiizii Glass
- FeYong Digital Technology
- Corning
- AZ Infolink
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smartphone Screen Protector Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smartphone Screen Protector Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Smartphone Screen Protector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Smartphone Screen Protector Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smartphone Screen Protector Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smartphone Screen Protector Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smartphone Screen Protector Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smartphone Screen Protector Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smartphone Screen Protector Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smartphone Screen Protector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smartphone Screen Protector Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smartphone Screen Protector Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smartphone Screen Protector Companies
