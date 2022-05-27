Dysprosium Oxide Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dysprosium Oxide (Dy2O3) is a sesquioxide compound of the rare earth metal dysprosium. It is a pastel yellowish-greenish, slightly hygroscopic powder having specialized uses in ceramics, glass, phosphors, lasers and dysprosium metal halide lamps.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dysprosium Oxide in global, including the following market information:

Global Dysprosium Oxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dysprosium Oxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dysprosium Oxide companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/153957/global-dysprosium-oxide-2022-2028-989

The global Dysprosium Oxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

3N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dysprosium Oxide include China Minmetals Rare Earth, Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth, Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry, Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group, Chenguang Rare Earth and Jiangyin Jiahua Advanced Material Resouces, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dysprosium Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dysprosium Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dysprosium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3N

4N

4.5N

5N

Global Dysprosium Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dysprosium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petroleum

Chemical Industry

Metallurgy

Ceramics

Glass

Permanent Magnetic Material

Global Dysprosium Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dysprosium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dysprosium Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dysprosium Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dysprosium Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dysprosium Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth

Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

Chenguang Rare Earth

Jiangyin Jiahua Advanced Material Resouces

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/153957/global-dysprosium-oxide-2022-2028-989

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dysprosium Oxide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dysprosium Oxide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dysprosium Oxide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dysprosium Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dysprosium Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dysprosium Oxide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dysprosium Oxide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dysprosium Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dysprosium Oxide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dysprosium Oxide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dysprosium Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dysprosium Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dysprosium Oxide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dysprosium Oxide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dysprosium Oxide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dysprosium Oxide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dysprosium Oxide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/