Global Wood Coating Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Wood Coating market was valued at 890.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Wood Coating is coating for wood products, widely used in furniture, doors, windows, floors, wainscoting, wooden musical instruments, sporting goods, stationery, toys, and etc.The Wood Coating industry has developed maturely all over the world, with full competition and challenges. The industry concentration is low for the key manufacturers producing wood coating products throughout the world. The key manufacturers are growing stronger through merger and acquisition. The key manufacturers are mainly in China, Europe, USA, and Japan etc. e.g. Akzo Nobel, PPG Industrial Coatings, Nippon Paint, Valspar Corporation, Sherwin Williams, San Marco Group, RPM Inc, Brillux, Tikkurila, Henkel etc. At present, China has the largest production share in the world with 28.79%; USA is the second, with 22.48%, and then Europe, 19.64%. The wood price is easily affected by the raw materials and the downstream demand. The raw materials are affected by the global oil price, so the future is full of uncertainty.

Akzo Nobel(NL)

PPG Industrial Coatings(US)

Nippon Paint(JP)

Valspar Corporation(US)

Sherwin Williams(US)

San Marco Group(IT)

RPM Inc(US)

Brillux(DE)

Tikkurila(FI)

Henkel(DE)

Diamond Vogel Paint(US)

Kansai Paint(JP)

Basf(US)

Craig & Rose(UK)

Dupont(US)

Meffert AG(DE)

Taihog Group(TW)

Sacal(UK)

Hempel(DK)

Carpoly Chemical(CN)

Yips Chemical(CN)

Zhanchen Coating(CN)

China paints(CN)

Guangdong Junedos Building Materials(CN)

SanKeShu(CN)

JunZiLan coating group(CN)

Guangdong Badese(CN)

Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group(CN)

Sanxia Painting(CN)

Guangdong Huilong(CN)

Curing Type

Solvent Type

Wooden Furniture

Indoor Decoration

Wood Floor

Wooden Toys

Wooden Outdoor

