Global Rice Bran Oil Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Rice Bran Oil market was valued at 1259.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.82% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rice bran oil is the oil extracted from rice bran. Rice bran is an oily layer in between the paddy husk and the white rice. It can be used as edible oil. In addition to its use in the food industry serve as additives, it is also used in the health care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In HS codes and duty rates for rice bran oil, rice bran oil was classified as food& drinks oils, herbs& spices oil. the mainly content statistic is crude rice bran oil.Currently the main producing region is Asia. Asia is also the main area of rice. The major producers are India, China, Japan and Thailand. India is the world`s largest consumption area. Chinese consumption market has not yet well-developed, there is a huge potential market. Japan researches and developments rice bran oil with a long history.

By Market Verdors:

Ricela

Kamal

BCL

SVROil

Vaighai

A.P. Refinery

3F Industries

Sethia Oils

Jain Group of Industries

Shivangi Oils

Balgopal Food Products

King Rice Oil Group

CEO Agrifood Limited

Kasisuri

Surin Bran Oil

Agrotech International

Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

Wilmar International

Wanyuan Food & Oil

Jinrun

Shanxin

Jinwang

By Types:

Extraction

Squeezing

By Applications:

Food

Cosmetic

Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rice Bran Oil Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rice Bran Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Extraction

1.4.3 Squeezing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rice Bran Oil Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Cosmetic

1.5.4 Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Rice Bran Oil Market

1.8.1 Global Rice Bran Oil Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rice Bran Oil Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rice Bran Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rice Bran Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Rice Bran Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Rice Bran Oil Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rice Bran Oil Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Rice Bran Oil Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Rice Bran Oil Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

