Global Methanol Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Methanol market was valued at 3638.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Methanol is also known as wood alcohol with the formula CH3OH. Modern-day methanol production occurs in a catalytic industrial process directly from carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and dioxide and hydrogen. It is mainly used to produce formaldehyde, acetic acid, methyl chloride, methyl amine and dimethyl sulfate and other organic products.First, in recent years, with the rise in international crude oil prices, the demand of methanol is growing rapidly. Many Companies pay attention to the methanol as new energy. In chemical production, methanol can be used to produce formaldehyde, acetic acid, methyl chloride, methylamine, methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), dimethyl sulfate, dimethyl terephthalate (DMT), dimethyl ether, methyl acrylate, methyl methacrylate.

By Market Verdors:

Methanax

Sabic

MHT

NPC

CNPC

Petronas

Kingboard

Datang International

Jiutai Energy

NINGXIA COAL

Huayi

Sinopec

Yuanxing Energy

Yunkuang Chemical

Guanghui Industry

OMC

Yulin Natural Gas

South Louisiana

Shenda Chemical

QFA

Lantian Pingmei

Atlantic Methanol

Brunei Methanol

Equinor

LyondellBasell

Togliatti Azot

Kaltim Methanol

Xinao Group

Lutianhua

Zhonghao Chemical

By Types:

ICI Low Pressure Method

Lurgi Low Pressure Method

By Applications:

Formaldehyde

Methyl Ether

Acetic Acid

Olefin

MTBE

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Methanol Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Methanol Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 ICI Low Pressure Method

1.4.3 Lurgi Low Pressure Method

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Methanol Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Formaldehyde

1.5.3 Methyl Ether

1.5.4 Acetic Acid

1.5.5 Olefin

1.5.6 MTBE

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Methanol Market

1.8.1 Global Methanol Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Methanol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Methanol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Methanol Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Methanol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Methanol Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Methanol Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Methanol Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Methanol Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

