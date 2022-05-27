Global SMT Placement Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global SMT Placement Equipment market was valued at 335.02 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.48% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

SMT (surface mount technology) component placement systems, commonly called pick-and-place machines or P&Ps, are robotic machines which are used to place surface-mount devices (SMDs) onto a printed circuit board (PCB). They are used for high speed, high precision placing of broad range of electronic components, like capacitors, resistors, integrated circuits onto the PCBs which are in turn used in computers, telecommunications equipment, consumer electronic goods, industrial equipment, medical instruments, automotive systems, military systems and aerospace engineering.In the coming years there is an increasing demand for SMT Placement Equipment in the regions of China that is expected to drive the market for more SMT placement equipment. Increasing of telecommunications equipment expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on medical and automotive industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of SMT Placement Equipment will drive growth in North America and Europe markets. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

By Market Verdors:

ASM Pacific Technology

Fuji

Hanwha Techwin

Yamaha Motor

JUKI

Panasonic

Assemblon(K&S)

Mycronic

Universal Instruments

Europlacer

Mirae

Autotronik

DDM Novastar

Beijing Torch

By Types:

High-Speed Type

Medium-Speed Type

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecommunications Equipment

