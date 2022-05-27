Global Vitamin D Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vitamin D market was valued at 1.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 0% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

By Market Vendors:

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech

Taizhou Hisound Chemical

Kingdomway

Zhejiang NHU Company

Royal DSM

BASF

Zhejiang Medicine

Fermenta

Vitamin D is a steroid Vitamin; a group of fat-soluble prohormones that help maintain the balance of calcium in the body, important for normal growth and mineralization of bones and teeth. Extensive and ongoing research on Vitamin D has also brought to light new roles of this Vitamin in modulation of cell growth, neuromuscular and immune functions.There are two commercially used forms of vitamin D, vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Both forms are used in nutritional supplements, where vitamin D3 prevails, whereas vitamin D2 finds greater use in pharmacies in the area of final dosage forms. In consumption market, the China market sales value for vitamin D is expected to reach 91 million USD in 2016. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest production base of vitamin D. And the production share of vitamin D is responsible for 86.10% in the world in 2015. At present, in developed countries, the vitamin D industry is generally at a more advanced level. The top three manufacturers are Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, respectively with global sales market share of 30.86%, 17.72% and 15.12% in 2015. The USA mainly rely on imports from foreign to buy the vitamin D product. The apparent consumption of USA is 1764 MT in 2015. Vitamin D can be classified into three types: food grade vitamin D, feed grade vitamin D and pharmaceutical grade vitamin D. Survey results showed that 79.16% of the vitamin D market is feed grade, 13.49% is food grade and 7.35% is pharmaceutical grade in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more vitamin D. So, vitamin D has a huge market potential in the future. The main raw material of vitamin D is NF grade cholesterol. Currently, on the global market, there are four companies can produce it, such as NK Chemicals, Nippon Fine Chemical, Dishman and Zhejiang Garden. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of vitamin D industry.

By Types:

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Medical Grade

By Applications:

Feed

Medical

Food

