Global Ethylene Oxide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ethylene Oxide market was valued at 2957.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ethylene oxide is a colorless and flammable gas with a faintly sweet odor. Because it is a strained ring, ethylene oxide easily participates in a number of addition reactions that result in ring-opening. Ethylene oxide is isomeric with acetaldehyde and with vinyl alcohol.

By Market Verdors:

Jubail Petrochemical

BASF

SHARQ

Formosa Plastics

Huntsman

India Glycol

Indian Oil

Indorama Ventures Public

Ineos

Kazanorgsintez

LyondellBasell

Nippon Shokubai

OUCC

PTT Global Chemical

Reliance Industries

Sasol

Shell

Sinopec

Dow

Yansab

By Types:

Ethylene Glycols

Ethoxylates

Ethanolamines (MEA, DEA, TEA)

Polyethene Glycol Ethers (PGE)

By Applications:

Automotive

Agrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Textile

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

