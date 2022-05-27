Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global LGP (Light Guide Plate) market was valued at 49.21 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

LGP (Light Guide Plate) in TVs is a transparent acrylic panel made from pure PMMA resin, on whose bottom face a dot matrix is printed or a line matrix is scratched. The light source is installed on its edge(s). It distributes the light coming from the light source evenly over the whole upper face of the acrylic panel. Light guide plate is a key component of any backlit display. In this report, we focus on the investigation of light guide plates used in the TV industry. It should be noted that 1 MT LGP products contains about 200 pieces of plates while the plate size is around 1200*1200*3 mm. As an important component of LCD backlighting panels, LGP (Light Guide Plate) in TVs is manufactured by injection molding or cut forming method. LGP is divided into two types according to the production process of light lattice: printing LGP and non-printing LGP. In 2015, printing LGP accounted for 61.25% of the total production, while non-printing LGP took for 38.72%. In 2015, 41.12% LGP were used in the production of 30-50 inch TV. 33.59% were used in 50-80 inch TV, while the remaing 25.29 percent were consumed in smaller size (< 30 inch) and larger size(>80 inch) TV. Japan, Korea, Taiwan and China are the major production regions. Taiwan tooking 36.35% of the global production. Followed by China with 28.64 percent production market share, Japan with 16.30% and Korea with 11.19%. Mitsubishi Rayon is the world leader in this market with manufacturing factory in Japan and China. Chi Mei comes from Taiwan is the largest manufacturer, who occupied 19.26% market share in 2015.PMMA is the key raw material of LGP. Manufaccture like Mitsubishi Rayon, Chi Mei, Sumitomo, Asahi Kasei and Kuraray all have their own production line of PMMA, which promise their raw material source. The global LGP average price was 3861 USD/MT in 2015 and product profit margin was about 20.79%. Its price is forecasted to slowly decline in the recent years.

By Market Verdors:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Chi Mei

Darwin

Fengsheng

Sumitomo

Asahi Kasei

Kuraray

Seronics

S-Polytech

GLT

Entire

KOLON

By Types:

Printed LGP

Non-printed LGP

By Applications:

<30 Inch TV

30-50 Inch TV

50-80 Inch TV

>80 Inch TV

