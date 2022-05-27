Global Vending Machine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vending Machine market was valued at 578.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vending machine is a machine that dispenses goods such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, tickets to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine.In the last several years, the development of vending machine is relative stable. In 2016, the global capacity of vending machine is nearly 2600 k units, while the actual production is about 2000 k units. Beverage & Drink vending machine occupied about half of the total vending machine market. Among them, coffee vending machine is very popular in Europe. Besides, various foods vending machine are also common in office building, malls, airports, train stations and other places.

By Market Verdors:

Fuji Electric

Crane

SandenVendo

N&W Global Vending

Sielaff

Azkoyen Group

Bianchi Vending

Royal Vendors

Selecta

Jofemar

Westomatic

Fushi Bingshan

Seaga

FAS International

Deutsche Wurlitzer

AMS

Aucma

By Types:

FOOD

CIGARETTE

TICKET

FOOD

BEVERAGE&DRINK

By Applications:

FACTORY

OFFICE BUILDING

PUBLIC PLACES

SCHOOL

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vending Machine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vending Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 FOOD

1.4.3 CIGARETTE

1.4.4 TICKET

BEVERAGE&DRINK

1.4.6 BEVERAGE&DRINK

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vending Machine Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 FACTORY

1.5.3 OFFICE BUILDING

1.5.4 PUBLIC PLACES

1.5.5 SCHOOL

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Vending Machine Market

1.8.1 Global Vending Machine Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vending Machine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vending Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vending Machine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Vending Machine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Vending Machine Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Vending Machine Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

